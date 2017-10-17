Supe Finalists Don’t “Blow Away” Harp

Mayor Toni Harp remains to be convinced whether any of the six out-of-town finalists to become New Haven’s next schools superintendent has the right stuff for the job. “I wasn’t blown away by any of them,” Harp said on her latest appearance on WNHH radio’s “Mayor Monday” program. “I would have to meet them personally to get a sense.” As a member of the Board of Education, she will get the chance to do that in coming weeks. The Board of Ed, which has spent months squabbling over process in the superintendent search, has agreed to select a new superintendent by Nov. 20. The school system has been without a superintendent since last October, when the board pushed out Garth Harries. Retired Superintendent Reggie Mayo has served in an interim capacity since then. An outside search firm came up with the list of six finalists, including former Bridgeport Harding High School Principal and current Hartford schools Chief of Staff Carol Birks; and Orlando Ramos, superintendent for high schools in Milwaukee (who this year unsuccessfully sought top schools posts in Detroit and St. Paul, Minn.). None of the finalists lives in New Haven —for now. But in coming days, school board members plan to consider adding to the final interview schedule from a list of seven Connecticut-based applicants, including former Beecher School Principal and Hamden High School Principal and current Hamden human resources chief Gary Highsmith, and current New Haven public school administrators Dolores Garcia-Blocker, Ilene Tracy, and Richard Therrien. “When I looked at [the six finalists], it was one of the reasons I wondered why they didn’t select anyone form New Haven,” Harp said. “People don’t appreciate what we do in New Haven and the fact that we are really ahead of many districts in terms of our restorative practices, our social emotional [policy]. “If you really want to fix New Haven public schools, I’m sure there isn’t this gap between minorities and the overall population, the achievement gap, you really need to have someobdy who knows how to do that. I’m not convinced by looking at resumes that we have somebody who knows how to do that, to be honest.” Board of Education President Ed Joyner disagreed with Harp’s take. He said the search team relied on standards by the American Association of School Administrators in vetting applicants. “As a person who has worked with superintendents in 29 states and some of the best ones in the country, I think that many of people in the final sweep are exceptional,” Joyner said. “I don’t know how she arrived at her conclusion. I don’t know where she got her expertise from in terms of choosing superintendents.” Tip Of Hat To Ganim On “Mayor Monday,” Harp fielded a question from a listener about Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Ganim: “If Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim asked Mayor Harp to be on his ticket as lieutenant governor, would she consider it?” Harp did not respond with a “yes” or a “no.” “I honestly haven’t really thought about any of that right now. I’m running for mayor. I think being mayor is one of the most interesting jobs in the country. I love my job and I’d like to keep it. We get to do cool things,” she responded. And would she ask Ganim to serve as her running mate if she were to ever run for governor? “You know, he’s very popular in Bridgeport,” Harp responded. “If I was running for governor, I’d have to look at who helps out.” Harp and Ganim have developed a close working relationship in recent months, preparing a two-city bid for an Amazon corporate headquarters, backing a proposal for a waterfront casino in Bridgeport, and unveiling Monday a 30-second commercial touting Bridgehaven (the Independent’s word, not theirs) to employers looking for new corporate homes. Click on or download the above audio file, or click on the Facebook Live video below, for the full episode of WNHH FM’s “Mayor Monday” program. This episode of “Mayor Monday” was made possible with the support of Gateway Community College and Berchem Moses P.C.

posted by: Razzie on October 17, 2017 1:50pm “If Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim asked Mayor Harp to be on his ticket as lieutenant governor, would she consider it?” Her answer should have been ... I not aware of anything Joe Ganim has done that would qualify him to be Governor. When you find something, please let me know.

posted by: GroveStreet on October 17, 2017 1:51pm Why is she talking about the superintendent candidates publicly? That is absurd.

posted by: Wakeupnewhaven on October 17, 2017 2:10pm I am so glad to see Gary Highsmith Name there as a possible candidate. Gary taught my brother at Troup middle school, and he was my principal at Hamden High. I am a lifelong resident of New Haven but when I heard that Mr. Highsmith was going to be the principal there, I convinced my dad ( dad lives in handen) to allow me to go there. what I do know about Mr. Highsmith from the list of candidates is that he is the only New Haveb born candidate. That means more than we know. You have to pick someone from our community who knows what life as a New Haven Public School student is all about. I like Garcia-Blocker and Dr. Tracey but they are all under the current administration and that means things won’t really change. New blood is necessary but being familiar with the children and Comunity is also important. I believe Mr. Highsmith has the total package. The most important thing is he looks like the majority of the people from the community. He grew up in poverty. He lost his parents at a young age and had to find a way out. He’s a success story that you want to tell Children about. His story can inspire so many of our youth today. Let’s drop the politics and pick the best person for the Job. Gary Highsmithh.

posted by: FacChec on October 17, 2017 2:15pm I really do not understand Mayor Harp’s in-distinquesoning rational when it applies to a candidate that “blow’s her mind”. I did not know that was a characteristic quality needed to pursue this superintendent position. If that were so in her mind, why was she not blown away by the New Haven candidates who are in the system, thereby eliminating the need to spend 50K for a national search consultant? “That’s what blows my mind”. Harp rationalizes: “If you really want to fix New Haven public schools, I’m sure there isn’t this gap between minorities and the overall population, the achievement gap, you really need to have somebody who knows how to do that.

New Haven’s general population is currently 123,626 residents black (36%) and Hispanics(28%) and whites at (31%) but who send their kids to private schools out of New Haven, Compared to: A student body consisting of; 21,500-student enrollment.

African American: 42%

Hispanic: 41%

White: 14%

Asian American: 2%

Other: 1% Just what gap is she referring to?

“I’m not convinced by looking at resumes that we have somebody who knows how to do that, to be honest.”

Well Mayor, you already know the local candidates and to date you have pushed against even meeting with the national candidates, so just what is the Mayor talking about here, none of it makes any sense, but that’s nothing new coming from her.

posted by: Bill Saunders on October 17, 2017 2:19pm Grove Street, It must be one of the ‘cool things’ Toni Harp gets to do as Mayor….. speaking out of turn to disrupt a ‘process’

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on October 17, 2017 2:55pm You know, he’s very popular in Bridgeport,” Harp responded. “If I was running for governor, I’d have to look at who helps out.” Not the people I know in Bridgeport.In fact they told me he is letting the gentrification vampires come into the city of Bridgeport.

posted by: EducateourchildrenNH on October 17, 2017 3:42pm Why is Dr Joyner making public comments about this process and the candidates before the search committee has met? How does New Haven candidates with advanced degrees and experience not live up to AASP standards? He isn’t even a chair of the search committee, why is he even commenting at all? He seems to automatically oppose anything attached to this mayor. What happened between those two, especially after publicly calling her his sister?

posted by: jamesj@newhaven on October 17, 2017 4:58pm The things now happening with this search process confirm for all of us that the fix is in for a candidate not among those recommended by the search firm. My guess is that its Gary Highsmith. Nothing against Gary who I think highly of, but who wants to “get the job” with a process as shady as this one? You would be a tainted incumbent from day one. BTW, as for Joe Ganim—isn’t it a bitch that a convicted white felon can run for governor, but a black or brown one can’t get the most basic municipal job? If the Democrats are seriously talking about running Ganim for Governor, they should be prepared to have their asses handed to them come election time—and deservedly so!

posted by: communityFirst2017 on October 17, 2017 5:24pm Why is Ed Joyner taunting this Mayor? Why can’t the Mayor feel a certain way until meeting candidates? Interview’s make/break candidates. It’s not what you see on a paper resume that seals the deal—it’s the relationship between the Candidate, Board Members and Mayor. Yes, all Candidates should in fact have special skills and professional experiences to qualify for the top job, but aligning a Superintendents vision with the Board of Education’s Mission takes face-to-face interaction in determining the new Superintendent of schools.

posted by: EducateourchildrenNH on October 17, 2017 5:43pm The fix was in on this one, led by the Board “Education Experts”, as soon as Dr. Joyner convinced the other Board members to switch search companies. Worst yet, the fix was in for an outside candidate, which is why they eliminated ALL local competition. I’m so glad that some Board members stood up to the tyranny of the current President and Vice President, and allowed local, some homegrown, QUALIFIED candidates to compete on an even field. Go local candidates.

posted by: FacChec on October 17, 2017 5:59pm You asked with a hint of concern:

1. Why is Dr. Joyner making public comments about this process and the candidates before the search committee has met? A: My reading of the article suggest that Dr. Joyner was sought out for comment, to be fair and balanced, after statements made by the Mayor concerning external candidates, Not blowing her mind. The larger question you should have asked is why is the Mayor commenting about the process and candidates before the search committee, which she boycotted, has met? 2. How does New Haven candidates with advanced degrees and experience not live up to AASP standards? A: To my knowledge No one has said New Haven candidates do not live up to AASP standards. My understanding is that the hired consultants determined New Haven candidates did not rate higher than the external candidates according to the prerequisites set by the BOE and the consultant. The search was not limited to external candidates only, if in fact the internal candidates exceeded the qualifications of external candidates the BOE could have stopped the process before the six were selected and set to be interviewed. Instead, the BOE voted to duplicate the process by starting over and extending the deadline in order to accommodate the Mayor’s wishes, while breeching their contract with their consultant. So..Why ask why..? You already know.

posted by: westville man on October 17, 2017 6:54pm James J - You are right – the fix is in – but it’s for some outside candidate that Joyner can accept. He still holds a grudge against Highsmith from the Carolina for mayor days.

You are wrong about becoming superintendent under these conditions. Gary Highsmith could care less about politics – all he cares about is educating children. Anyone who knows him, or has had a chance to see him in action, knows he’s best suited for this position. It’s politics that’s trying to keep him out

posted by: Thomas Alfred Paine on October 17, 2017 8:02pm What we are witnessing is a grand mayoral political power game which is being played on the backs of the students, parents, teachers and the entire school system.

This superintendent search process has been delayed by honest disagreements, the unfortunate passing of Daisy Gonzales, political maneuvering to stack the board with members who will follow Harp’s agenda, a lack of communication with the public, board member boycotts, and a change in the rules in the midst of the process to consider local candidates not recommended by the search firm.

When this process started, the BOE’s objective was to do a national search to find the BEST qualified and experienced candidate for our schools. This has now apparently been transformed into a more limited scope of finding the best internal candidate.

If this is what the mayor and certain BOE wanted all along, there was no need to hire a firm to do a national search at the expense $30,000 of the taxpayers’ money!

The urgent question that needs to be asked is why is Mayor Harp making public comments negatively evaluating the five finalists recommended by the search firm before the search committee meets, before any further public forums have held, before any candidate interviews have been conducted?

Was this premature and poor judgment on the mayor’s part, or political calculation, or both?

Was this a direct signal to the BOE members and to the general public that she does not want them to seriously consider any of the five finalists because SHE was not “blown away” by any of them?

Why this new obsession with internal candidates and distrust of external candidates? Is there a fear that the mayor will not be able to control and manipulate an external candidate? Is there concern that an outsider might shake up the school system and make radical, necessary changes that would improve our schools?