Harp: We Want Kids On The Bus

Paul Bass PhotoBag the Escape? Put high school kids on the city bus?

Not so simple, in the view of Mayor Toni Harp.

Harp expressed skepticism about the two notions — cutting education costs by running fewer school buses and killing a planned new 30,000-square-foot teen drop-in center and homeless shelter called the Escape — during her latest appearance on WNHH FM’s “Mayor Monday” program.

Those two notions arose among some school board members and Independent reader-commenters over the past week during discussions about the proposed $547 million city operating budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. The Board of Education is scrambling to find millions of dollars of cuts. And the Harp administration is seeking an 11 percent tax increase.

Officials originally said the Escape would open in 2016. Then it encountered unanticipated roof and electrical problems. City Youth Services Director Jason Bartlett testified at a budget hearing last Thursday that the Escape will indeed open this year — If the alders approve $50,000 in new bonding and release $200,000 in sequestered bonding money approved last year.

Alders expressed frustration at the delays and questioned whether the building will ever open. Commenters to an article on the hearing suggested ditching the project because of its high cost and because the city’s building a new home for the Dixwell Community “Q” House blocks away.

Harp rejected that idea on Monday’s program, saying that the two projects — the Escape and the Q House — will meet different needs.

“The Escape is really for older teenagers. It’s a drop-in place. It’s also going to be a place for homeless and runaway youth,” she said.

While the Q House will serve some older kids as well, it will focus on younger kids, she said. It will have a big gym and house the new Stetson Library Branch, a senior center, and a health clinic. It wouldn’t have room for the drop-in center or the social services organizations that will set up on site at the Escape to help troubled teens, Harp said.

The school bus question arose at last week’s meeting of the Board of Education Finance Committee. Members pushed school officials to find ways to cut the $25 million in annual spending on transporting kids to school by bus. Member Darnell Goldson suggested having high-schoolers ride CT Transit buses to school. Schools Chief Operating Officer Will Clark said he doubts that would save money because the same school buses transport kids from lower grades, as well.

Mayor Harp Monday added a second objection: the school system’s efforts to reduce chronic absenteeism.

“You really want kids to come to school. If you make it harder for kids to come to school, you may lose the attendance we’re working so hard to get,” she said.

She called the bus question “very complicated. We have so many magnet schools. We are bringing kids from all over the region to come to school here in New Haven. We are required by state law to find a way for them to get to school.” An estimated 750 of the 4,883 high-schoolers signed up to ride school buses hail from the suburbs.

Click here to read about a 2016 proposal by former schools finance chief Victor De La Paz to cut $1.5 million a year in school bus costs. (The idea was not approved.)

Click on or download the above audio file or the Facebook Live video below for the full episode of WNHH FM’s “Mayor Monday” program.

This episode of “Mayor Monday” was made possible with the support of Gateway Community College and Berchem Moses P.C.

Comments

posted by: Noteworthy on March 27, 2018  10:04am

Buggery Notes:

1. What bugs me about Mayor Harp is her refusal to consider alternatives. She demands to get her way even if that is not in the best interest of the city as a whole.

2. All in the same neighborhood - we’ll have the new library, the Q House and now the Great Escape. All of them require programs and therefore employees. Where is that cost in the city budget? Where is there room in the city budget? There isn’t.

3. It is not the city’s responsibility to take care of runaway kids. I was involved for some years in a runaway shelter for children. It was a private non-profit. It got some city funding, but not much. But to operate this properly, you’re going to need staff around the clock.  You need tutors and counselors.

4. The Q House can have a different function, but it doesn’t have to be an exclusively different function. If you’re building one facility - include this activity and for that matter, include the senior activities too.

5. But wait, that patronage thing - yeah, that’s a problem. This church will make over $100K a year between the senior program and now the Great Escape Caper. What’s that buy the mayor?

posted by: Babz Rawls Ivy on March 27, 2018  11:45am

Notes on Citywide humanity…

1. What I love about this Mayor is her fortitude and her commanding way she always looks to what is in the best interest of this City.

2. The Q-House, The Stetson and The Escape, while in Greater Dixwell community serves ALL of New Haven. The Mayor is savvy and will perhaps allocate existing staff and personnel to support these efforts.

3. It is The City’s responsibility to take care of its citizens. We have need of a safe place for our homeless youth…As well as each of us doing what we can to become that much talked about “village”

4. The Q-House has a designed plan… Mixed use, community focused.

5. Bethel AME (Oldest Black Church in America) is a wonderful partner to do this work. It is their existing efforts in supporting the homeless population that put them in this unique position of faith and community service. Allowing good people to good work is not patronage.

6. What makes New Haven one of the greatest small cities in America is her willingness to tackle big city problems. It is easy to whine… Hard to roll up one’s sleeves and walk the talk. We must stave off those of privilege and short-sighted opinions and views that do not encompass the breadth and depth of this city.

posted by: CamilleS on March 27, 2018  1:14pm

Wanting kids to take the city bus to school makes enough sense, except for the fact that CT Transit is proposing simultaneously decreasing service and increasing fares