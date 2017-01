by Allan Appel | Jan 20, 2017 7:56 am

In 1905, the director of the Yale gymnasium thought he could measure your thoughts by increasing blood flow to your brain if you simply submitted to his newfangled “muscle bed.” You definitely need to read this on Inauguration Day. Welcome to This Day In Weird Men’s Fitness History as your regular host Allan Appel and the New Haven Museum’s Jason Bischoff-Wurstle take you back.

