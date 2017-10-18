Sections

Neighbors Press Developer On Family Dollar

Posted to: Business/ Economic Development, Westville, True Vote

Markeshia Ricks Photo Should a Family Dollar make upper Whalley Avenue its home — a prospect some neighbors have opposed— the building it moves into will get a facelift that includes masonry repair, a paint job and a redone façade, landscaping and a repaved parking lot.

So a developer, who seeks to purchase the former home of CVS on upper Whalley, told neighbors at a Westville/West Hills management team meeting.

“We’re going to redo the front façade so that it doesn’t look like a 1985 CVS, which is what it is today,” promised Daniel Plotkin, of Northeast Retail. “When we’re done it will be a significantly improved property.”

“We’re aware that the tenant we are proposing for this property, Family Dollar Stores, is not everybody’s favorite,” he said. “Some of you may feel it’s an inappropriate use, there’s too many of them, the two that we have are not well operated, etc. I understand that, and I’m sympathetic to it. I confront this kind of resistance often and we do the best we can to mitigate it and make the projects the best that we can make them.”

The 9,000 square foot building at 1168 Whalley Ave went vacant after CVS moved into a new store a block south of its old location. If Plotkin succeeds in moving in a Family Dollar, the old property will be worth more money and taxed at a higher rate because of improvements, he said.

“And it will provide a store that the community is going to use whether many of us like it,” he said. “Every Family Dollar that opens does a lot of business. And Family Dollar goes to great lengths to understand that where they decide to put a store that there are sufficient customers there to shop in it. And in our experience with Family Dollar, we’ve never seen them close one because it didn’t do well.”

Attendees at the meeting last Wednesday night asked whether Family Dollar is prepared to be a better neighbor than it has been in other parts of the city where stores are cramped and dirty. Not that neighbors had warmed to the idea of a Family Dollar, which Plotkin went to great lengths to describe as the only option for the vacant storefront.

“Is there a way to get a representative of your tenant here to explain to us how this store will be managed better and differently than they have been managed in New Haven?” one neighbor asked Wednesday. Plotkin said he’d certainly try.

A Family Dollar, Not A Starbucks

In a previous meeting, neighbors decried the news that a Family Dollar might come to the neighborhood. Some snubbed the idea because of the retailer’s reputation in the city. Others expressed hope that the redevelopment and rehabilitation of businesses in the corridor could attract a higher-end occupant rather than another discount retailer.

Plotkin said the nature of retail has changed dramatically in recent years, with mid-range stores and independent drug stores being bought out or simply disappearing in part because of the internet. He said that leaves high-end retailers who want to be in tony Fairfield County communities like Darien and Greenwich. Discount retailers like Family Dollar want to be in urban environments like New Haven where incomes are not as high,he said. (City officials for years pressed the owner of the building at Church and Chapel downtown to avoid renting to a discount store, in hopes that an upscale retailer would move in instead. That never happened, and eventually the owner in 2014 rented to a Dollar Tree, which has remained in business.)

Plotkin said Northeast Retail, which is based in Windsor, has built buildings and owned developments in Hartford, Bridgeport, Norwich, and Springfield. Family Dollar can pay the type of rent that will allow Northeast Retail the capital to buy the building at 1168 Whalley Ave. and make it viable again, he said.

Plotkin said the Whalley Avenue building is in a bit of a tough spot in terms of redevelopment. It’s only 9,000 square feet, which he said is too big for some retailers and much too small for others. It also is on a half-acre site and has limited parking.

“There are no retailers out there today that would drive a wholesale redevelopment of that project,” he said. “In other words, knock the building over, buy houses around it ... and create a bigger site, or kind of what the CVS developer did.”

He said Northeast Retail couldn’t, for instance, move its own business to the 1168 Whalley Ave. building and expect to get the financing necessary to buy it and rehabilitate it.

“What ends up happening with buildings like that — and this is an issue across many cities like New Haven — is that you have to have a tenant that will drive financing that will allow a buyer or an owner to borrow the money that it’s going to take to buy the building and to fix the building to make it appropriate for a tenants use.”

Lizzy Donius, director of the Westville Village Renaissance Alliance, expressed skepticism of Plotkin’s assertion that Family Dollar is the only game in town for the Whalley Avenue building.

“Just to follow up, though, there’s only a handful of tenants that you represent in this way,” she asked.

According to the company’s website, Plotkin handles site selection, development and construction management for Town Fair Tire, Advance Auto, and the Rio Bravo/Frontera Grill/Ocho Café chain of Mexican restaurants. One of Plotkin’s partners, Michael Sarasin, who also attended Wednesday’s meeting, does site selection and development for some Family Dollar stores in Connecticut and Western Massachusetts, according to the site.

Donius asked if Northeast Retail had shopped the Whalley Avenue building to retailers outside of its established portfolio.

“There is only a handful of retailers that we represent,” Plotkin said. “It’s a different part of our business. Representation means we go out and find those tenants stores that they can lease from other people, not from us. I represent Town Fair Tires, so I do their real estate work. I go out and find stores for them to lease and negotiate their leases. And that’s my role.”

He said in this case Northeast Retail is not acting as middleman between the retailer and a potential owner. In this case, Northeast Retail would own the Whalley Avenue building.

“The role that I have here tonight is kind of a sideline for us,” he added. “We do one or two of these a year. We’re not a big operation. And it’s enough to send our kids to college and do the things that we need to do.”

Comments

posted by: wendy1 on October 18, 2017  8:26am

I agree with Lizzy.  No Family Dollar store please…..This guy only develops ugliness.  Let him take it to his own suburban neighborhood and put one up next door to his grandchildren.  The nerve of the guy….

posted by: denny says on October 18, 2017  9:24am

Need to make sure Family Dollar doesn’t use those full metal grates to cover the windows when the store is not open for business.

posted by: BevHills730 on October 18, 2017  9:32am

I hope that the people who this store would serve get a say in this process.  CVS is expensive.  Stop and Shop and another discount store are located about a mile away.  If you don’t have a car and want discount grocery items, the family dollar could provide a valuable service that many people in the area would use. From a utilitarian perspective it is a much better choice than Starbucks.

posted by: handsomecharles on October 18, 2017  10:54am

The nerve of the guy? Does Wendy1 want to put her money at risk and buy the building? Is there anything she can do to improve the property beyond rejecting the plans of someone who does?

Family Dollar sells much of the same products sold at CVS but at far lower prices, in fact as low as Walmart. It serves a need, and one thing we don’t need is an empty building, or a liquor store or vape shop which is exactly where this is headed if Family Dollar does not show up.

posted by: CT DRV on October 18, 2017  11:23am

How about none of these things? We have enough car-dependent retail, upscale or downscale. This store is right next to a neighborhood and should be used for walkable use for something other than chain entities. I’m sick of seeing the only use for vacant retail go to big-name stores when there’s folks in our community who need places to make art and community space.

None of that serves the profit motive, nor the Yale expansion motives, so I guess we’ll have to settle for another eyesore, be it for working class folks or upper class folks.

Every chain you bring in makes this city more boring and forgettable. Let’s end it.

posted by: __quinnchionn__ on October 18, 2017  11:28am

I don’t understand. There are many stores that are similar to Family Dollar in and around the New Haven area. Why have another Family Dollar when there’s already a few of them? I would rather have something different be there, like an Aldi’s or maybe even a new fast food restaurant like Sonic or Chick-fil-A. Honestly…

posted by: Welcome2NewHaven on October 18, 2017  12:53pm

I completely agree that a Family Dollar would not be a smart choice for this location for the mere fact that a CVS will reside directly across the street! I understand that many FEEL Family Dollar is a more “affordable” option for some people (As if CVS is some Elite High-End Drug Store), but even if that were the case what would stop higher income people from choosing to spend their money at FD as well eventually tanking a newly built CVS and leaving another abandoned lot?

While I agree with the sentiment that it would be nice to not have another sterile chain store in that lot, if I had to see one there I think (size permitting) a middle tier retail store such as a Marshalls/TJMaxx/Homegoods would be nice and is a missing niche in that part of the city!

posted by: BetweenTwoRocks on October 18, 2017  1:04pm

You know what they say… wish in one hand… you know how the rest goes.

Of course you want a Starbucks, or an Aldi’s, or a Chick-Fil-A. But Starbucks/Chick-Fil-A would be outrageous traffic to the neighborhood, and there’s no way that tiny parking lot could deal with it. Traffic around there is already ugly. Aldi’s? It’s not even close to big enough for an Aldi’s.

Development discussion in New Haven reminds me of sports discussions. The best QB is always the one on the bench.

Family Dollar is a perfectly reasonable store for walking to. When I lived downtown, I would regularly stop and pick things up walking around town. Way cheaper to buy canned goods/cleaning products/random stuff than Elm City Market.

None of us seem interested in spending our own money to attempt to start a business here. But many of us seem very interested in telling the only person who IS interested that their business isn’t good enough.

I find it especially interesting that wendy1 constantly pushes for affordable housing, but then damns any stores which cater to exactly the kind of people who use affordable housing.

posted by: __quinnchionn__ on October 18, 2017  1:45pm

Even Big Lots would be better than adding another Family Dollar location in Westville.

posted by: wendy1 on October 18, 2017  2:10pm

If the neighbors want FD, then fine with me, Handsome.  By the way I am currently tapped out but still considering a small experimental project at Cafe Sunrise using my SS $$.  If I had bucks like our politicians I would immediately buy the Bassett St bldg and the church property (3 buildings on Greene), rehab them and then donate them to the best non-profit I could find.  I would buy on Shelton Ave, on Winthrop Ave. and keep buying until I got tapped out again.  Old ladies like me and DeLauro dont need big bucks—-our lives are over pretty much and our looks are long gone.  At least I wont be remembered as a greedy old woman with a hunkering for big box stores full of crap from China, an evil dictatorship full of slaves.  F*** Xi Kaching Kaching.

posted by: ColletteLeBoomBoom on October 18, 2017  4:00pm

Trader Joe’s please!

posted by: concerned_neighbor on October 18, 2017  4:31pm

Although some neighbors wish that some other store would go in here, we should take heed of the fact that only Family Dollar is interested in this property. As mentioned by the developer, FD is willing to risk investment capital to clean up, rehabilitate and put this property back on the tax rolls. And it would mean jobs, too. I’‘ll come back to jobs in a minute.

In a city already teeming with nonprofits and other tax exempt uses, enough crime to be a negative, weak tax revenue and so-so to weak pool of employable people, beggars can’t be choosers. Surely having FD there won’t be worse than a vacant building.

On the issue of jobs. FD will create some jobs. Not perfect civil service jobs with pensions and healthcare and 3% annual raises, but jobs. FD here will create a handful of entry level service jobs. It may not be perfect but it is something. You have to start somewhere.

And FD would create sales tax revenue too, something our state sorely needs.

At least Plotkin and Northeast Retail are willing to take a risk without tax abatement or some other enticement a la Alexion, UBS, etc. and invest in the City of New Haven.

posted by: Nadine H on October 18, 2017  4:48pm

Excellent comment @Between Two Rocks! The Family Dollar located at 81 Whalley Avenue has been a source of contention for members of the WEB community in terms of cleanliness of the store and parking lot for some time, but please know that this store serves a vital need of the residents in our community in providing lower costs items than Stop & Shop, CVS, and Walgreen’s which are all in the neighborhood. Lots of different people shop there since everyone appreciates a good deal; my mom shops there regularly and I pick up items from there as well, and we are working with city officials from the economic development department to leverage the fact that they want to open a new store in Westville to get them to address the issues at the Whalley store.