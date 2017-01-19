New Top Cop Promises Quality-Of-Life Focus

by Paul Bass | Jan 19, 2017 4:10 pm

Downtown and Wooster Square’s new top cop told neighbors he aims to keep aggressive panhandlers out of people’s faces.

“Every person should be able to walk freely and enjoy the city ... and feel safe,” Sgt. Sean Maher, the combined district’s new district manager, told the neighbors Tuesday night at his first appearance at their monthly management team meeting at City Hall.

Maher, who assumed the command this month, said he has already heard a lot of complaints about aggressive panhandling and public urination. He spoke of one man who was “grabbing people and demanding money.” He said that officers were able to make an arrest of the man on attempted robbery charges.

“This person is no longer out in the district. That’s the kind of activity I want to stop.”

Plans also include assigning the motorcycle unit to target speeders.

Maher said that no burglaries were reported downtown or in Wooster Square over the previous week. That was welcome news to the management team because of a rash of burglaries in December. Police caught an alleged serial burglar in the act of a smash-and-grab downtown, and said they were able to connect him to at least 11 incidents.

The suspect came at the officer who spotted him, Garry Monk, with a piece of metal, Maher reported. Rather than respond physically, Monk was able to talk the man down without incident.

Maher came to New Haven from Brooklyn two decades ago to attend Southern Connecticut State University. He liked the city and decided to stay here.