New Voice, New Album

When Thabisa performs her music in Xhosa, the language from her native South Africa, people in Westville understand what she’s singing. Even if they don’t understand the words.

“People who love music do not care what language you sing in,” she said. “Music is language.”

Thabisa, who recorded two albums and toured in South Africa, moved with her family this past year to New Haven’s Westville neighborhood. She’s starting to build a local following for her music and powerful, soulful voice; this Saturday, Dec. 16, she’s performing a show at Kehler Liddell Gallery in Westville Village beginning at 7 p.m. (Details here.)

Some of the songs will be in Xhosa, some in English. She wrote may of them; others may be by some of her favortie artists whose music she covers, like Miriam Makeba. (You can find her recordings here on Apple Music.)

Steve Mednick sings in the language of protest and introspection. An attorney and former Westville alder, he has launched a successful side career as a recording artist and performer. He has a new politically-themed album coming out this week called Following the Thunder. (You can order his albums here.)

Thabisa and Mednick crossed paths — spoke about their musical missions, sang some of their songs, weighed in on the implications of recent political events — Thursday on WNHH FM’s “Dateline New Haven program.”

Click on or download the above audio file or the Facebook Live video below to hear the full episode , including performances of their music.