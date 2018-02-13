Pop News Quiz: The Guv Boat

by Paul Bass | Feb 13, 2018 12:16 pm

Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Arts & Culture, Crosswords, Politics, Campaign 2018

Having trouble keeping track of the flood of candidates running for governor this year? Try this week’s news crossword to see how much you’ve absorbed after all.

As always, you’ll find some photographic clues in this puzzle. Some clues also have hints you can click on.

Reminder: Use the scroll bar at right of the puzzle to view all the clues. Also, the puzzle sometimes takes a moment to load.

And click here to try previous Elm City Crossword puzzles.

Want to contribute a future puzzle? .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)

Background Reading/Listening



Following are links to interviews with some of the politicians eyeing the governor’s job:

Click on or download the above audio file or the Facebook Live video to hear the full episode of “Dateline New Haven” with independents Oz Griebel and Monte Frank.

Click on or download the above audio file or Facebook Live video below to hear an interview with Democratic gubernatorial “exploratory” candidate Jonathan Harris. Click here to read a story about that interview.

Click on the above audio file or the Facebook Live video below for the full interview with gubernatorial candidate Ned Lamont on WNHH FM’s “Dateline New Haven.” Click here to read a story about the interview.

Click on the above audio file or the Facebook Live video below to hear the full “Dateline New Haven” interview with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Luke Bronin on WNHH FM, in which he also discussed, among other topics, the need for more vo-tech education and raining programs for coding and other high-tech jobs, as well as public-private job-creation partnerships. Click here to read an article about the interview.

Click on or download the above audio file or Facebook Live video below to listen to the full interview with Joe Ganim. Click here to read an article about the interview.

<p class="clear">