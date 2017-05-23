Older Artists Strut Their Stuff

by Allan Appel | May 23, 2017 12:15 pm

Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Arts & Culture, Visual Arts, Long Wharf

This dapper and venerable “Old Converse” sneaker practically speaks its own charming welcome, inviting viewers to come look at it. The painting by John Barnes is one of 223 works by 90 artists on view in the fifth edition of “The Art Of Aging,” the annual show organized by the Agency on Aging of South Central Connecticut at its offices at One Long Wharf Drive.

On Sunday at the opening reception 250 people showed up — the artists, families, and admirers — to celebrate the contributions and creativity of seniors. The show runs through June 22.

“So much of the time we’re focused on needs of seniors. They have a lot inside them that’s ageless, like creativity. Wherever it comes from, it’s the same at age two or 92,” said Jane Wisialowski, the agency’s director of communications.

The artists are from more than 40 towns around the Greater New Haven area and range from the occasional Sunday painter to those with professional backgrounds. This year there was a record number 90 artists contributing the 223 works, added Wisialowski.

All you have to be to qualify is 60 years old. Some contributions even came out of art therapy workshop settings for older folks.

Many artists send in works every year not only because it’s validating to have your work hang on office or gallery walls, but also because even small juried exhibitions that the artists may want to enter require an entrance fee that many seniors on fixed and limited incomes may not be able to afford.

To enter the “Art on Aging” is entirely free. Many of the works are for sale — although a good number of the artists preferred to mark theirs “NFS,” or not for sale, preferring to keep them at home — and 90 percent of the revenue goes to the artists themselves, with 10 percent going into the agency’s general operating funds.

The second place winner this year — Rita Kelly, for her “White Peony” — won first-place laurels last year for depicting blue irises.

The photography, a new category created this year, seemed particularly strong.

Among the most creative entries in the photo category were compositions by Ernst Weber, Jr. His “Reno: Free Aspirin Ask Us Anything” is as entertaining as it is enigmatic.

The judges agreed, awarding him the first-time award in photography.

The fifth annual “Art of Aging” show is on view throughout the offices and corridors of the Agency on Aging of South Central Connecticut at One Long Wharf Drive. It’s on view during business hours through June 22.