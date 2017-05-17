3 Weeks In, Steely Resolve Exhibited

by Markeshia Ricks | May 17, 2017 7:42 am

(1) Comment | Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Higher Ed, Labor, True Vote

Members of UNITE HERE Local 33 and their supporters continued to show their mettle in the fight to have their new graduate student teachers union recognized by Yale University, as their encampment got some actual metal just in time for graduation.

Tuesday marked the three-week mark for union members who have embarked on a water-only diet until university officials agree to meet with them at the negotiating table to discuss a first contract for the eight academic departments out of 50 whose graduate student teachers voted to form UNITE HERE locals.

After outwitting the administration to install a “bow shed” at Beinecke Plaza, unfurling a “Trump University” banner at the Yale School of Management, creating a human clock at Cross Campus and risking the ire of New Haveners by getting arrested at intersections downtown and delaying people’s commute, union members further poked the bear by unveiling a new addition to their encampment: a giant Local 33 sign made of sheet metal.

The sign was created by Sheet Metal Workers Local 40 in solidarity with the graduate student employees’ ongoing battle with the university. Though the original eight fasters have passed the fasting baton to another set of graduate student colleagues, the mantra of “No contract, no peace,” continues to ring out around campus.

It started quietly on Tuesday, with a candlelight vigil in front of the darkened windows of Yale President Peter Salovey’s house on Hillhouse Avenue. Supporters numbering at nearly 250 created a giant circle in front of the house while Yale police officers paced in front of the home’s doors.

“It’s been 21 days of us fasting and marching and picketing, and of us waiting 21 days for the Yale administration to meet its basic legal obligation to negotiate with us,” noted Local 33 Chair and Wooster Square Alder Aaron Greenberg. “Every day, more people have learned about our struggle. More have come to see us at 33 Wall St. Our community has grown stronger and stronger by the day. We ask once again, steps from his home, how much longer?”

A bigger demonstration is in the works to coincide with Yale’s graduation Monday. National UNITE HERE officials have organized busloads of demonstrators to come to town from New Jersey, Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C.

Lena Eckert-Erdheim, a graduate teacher in the history department, told the crowd Tuesday night that she believes that Yale continues to underestimate Local 33’s commitment.

“In February I voted for a union,” Eckert-Erdheim, who has been fasting for seven days, said. “I have been waiting four years to cast that vote and it felt so good to be part of the group that brought it home. But I never thought it would take something like this, not eating for seven days to get Yale to respect it. Yale continues to underestimate us. They underestimate our commitment to our students and our pride in our work. They underestimate our commitment to each other and they underestimate our commitment to our union.

“But every day we grow stronger and they become more afraid,” she added. “They pull down our signs, tell us to be quiet and they tell us that our problems are not real. But we’ve shown over the years that nothing will turn us around and nothing will divide us from each other. President Salovey we’re here and we will win. There is no question is about that. The only choice you get to make is how much longer.”

Bob Proto, UNITE HERE Local 35 president, said that the union followed all the rules that Yale said it had to to be recognized. And now Yale is backing out of the deal by appealing the decision of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).

“Yale lied,” Proto told the crowd Tuesday night. “We followed the law to the T. We did exactly what Yale has been telling us for a couple of decades now. We followed the law and will continue to follow the law in asking them to sit down and bargain with the teachers and the researchers that carry on Yale’s mission.”

Yale has repeatedly called on Local 33 protesters to end their fast and argued that the proper forum for resolving this dispute is through the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). Yale has twice appealed to the NLRB — which will soon have new appointees from President Donald Trump — to overturn a decision that allowed unionizing elections to take place in only nine out of more than 50 academic departments; UNITE HERE won eight of those elections. Yale argues that it already provides generous terms for graduate students, who study tuition-free and receive annual stipends of $30,000 a year or more along with health insurance.

The protesters and their supporters broke their momentary silence during Tuesday night’s demonstration to let Salovey and his neighbors know that they aren’t going anywhere unless it is to the negotiating table.

And they chanted and marched, with megaphones on high and drums blazing, all the way back to their encampment at 33 Wall St. where the hefty new sign, which was so heavy that at least two people had to carry it, made its debut.

D. Taylor, the UNITE HERE International president, made the observation that humility has never been part of Yale’s vocabulary. Nor has understanding working people. But he said the university did understand the work of Locals 33, 34 and 35 and the labor union in New England, and UNITE HERE’s work across the country.

“We will never, never give up,” he said. “We will never live on our knees. We will fight on our feet. And if they can sacrifice these fasters the way they have, then we sure can have one hell of a victory party when we win our union here.”