by Paul Bass | Mar 8, 2018 8:14 am

About 1,421 New Haven households remained without power by 8 a.m. Thursday after crews worked through the night to respond to downed trees and wires, especially in the Wooster Square neighborhood.

“It was one crazy storm,” said Rick Fontana, the city’s emergency management chief.

The craziest moment came around 8 p.m. The city had “thunder snow”: the kind of thunder usually heard in rainstorms, combined with blizzard conditions.

“Snowballs” fell from the sky, and it was so hard to see or maneuver on roads that officials had cops double up to rely on fewer cars, Fontana reported.

“It was so bad without four-wheel drive,” he said. “The regular vehicles couldn’t make it.”

Streets are now largely passable for driving throughout New Haven, Fontana reported.

Only eight inches fell in most parts of the city, up to ten in some parts, Fontana said. But it was heavy snow.

The biggest challenge turned out to be not clearing the roadways, but keeping the lights on.

There are still 30 downed electrical wires that have resulted in loss of power for households as of 8 a.m., according to Fontana. Another 50 wires are hanging low on trees, not resulting in outages, but posing safety risks.

“That’s why we canceled school this morning,” Fontana said. “We could not risk those buses hitting a low wire and godforbid something happening.”

At 1 a.m., 3,160 households had no electrician. Crews have since restored power to some 1,700 of those homes.

The biggest outage was in Wooster Square, after trees downed wires near Conte School. The city couldn’t immediately fix that problem, so United Illuminating changed some of the “tap lines” that supply the electricity from its Grand Avenue substation, Fontana said.

It was a relatively quiet night for the fire department, Fontana added.



