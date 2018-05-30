Orange, Minus Cars

by Paul Bass | May 30, 2018 2:55 pm

Caroline Smith has an idea for reinvigorating semi-deserted stretches of Orange Street: clear it of moving vehicles. Smith offered that idea during a conversation on WNHH FM’s “Dateline New Haven” program that touched on the continuing failure of businesses, and renewed efforts to upgrade and revive buildings, along Orange Street and nearby on Court. “What if we close a large portion of Orange Street and make it a walkway and pathway” the way Yale is doing with Wall and High Streets, she asked. Smith approaches the issue from two perspectives: As the chair of the Downtown/Wooster Square Community Management Team. And as a longtime “safe streets” and bicycling organizer, including serving as a driving force behind New Haven Bike Month. She recommended closing Orange between Elm and Crown, with cars being able to cross Orange at Chapel. She said she got the idea from seeing the success that “On9” Fridays and similar events have had in drawing diverse crowds of people onto Orange by closing it off. “When you close down a street, make it more walkable, make it more bikable, it provides economic vitality for the businesses of that street,” Smith argued. Her idea drew praise from fellow community management team members who appeared with her on the “Dateline” episode. “Great idea,” said East Shore management team leader Lisa Milone — even though she drives to work every day at the 200 Orange St. municipal office building between Elm and Court. “I don’t park close anyway. There’s no parking,” Milone said. “What parking is there is crazy expensive.” So she parks in Wooster Square and walks to work. “A lot of the [Orange Street vicinity] businesses don’t make it because there’s not a lot of walking outside. People park, they go to work, they leave,” she reasoned. “I love the idea,” chimed in Newhallville community management team Chair Kim Harris. “I really do. It pushes us into this futuristic thing where we should probably be anyway.” Click on the above audio file or the Facebook Live video below to hear the full interview about New Haven neighborhood issues with Kim Harris, Lisa Milone, Caroline Smith, and Anstress Farwell. Other recent “One City” neighborhood management team episodes of “Dateline New Haven”: <p>

posted by: BetweenTwoRocks I wrote about this exact idea for College Street two years ago on BetweenTwoRocks.com: https://betweentworocks.com/no-cars-college-street/ Orange St. probably makes more sense, as it’s less of a thoroughfare and probably has easier access to truck deliveries, which was one of the complaints I heard from people. But yeah there should be AT LEAST one pedestrian-only downtown area. It works in other cities. It can work here.

posted by: Bill Saunders on May 30, 2018 3:14pm New Business is what is going to save Orange Street—not closing down the street. Nine on Nine is a little puff of manufactured community that does not exist in it’s own right. In fact, closing down Orange St. would be a MAJOR INCONVENIENCE to anybody already doing business in this corridor, or anybody that wants to ‘move in’ Access to needed parking would be adversely impacted as well…..\ Back to the drawing board on this one…. let’s start by fixing the one-way streets.

posted by: Fairhavener on May 30, 2018 3:22pm Many other cities are doing this—creating a cool public place (water park and playground for kids) there would be great!

posted by: Cove'd on May 30, 2018 3:31pm best of both worlds: the Shared Street. https://globaldesigningcities.org/publication/global-street-design-guide/streets/shared-streets/

posted by: Bill Saunders on May 30, 2018 3:34pm Wasn’t the now defunct ‘Live Work Play’ development supposed to have a “Pedestrian Mall”? Seems like an idea that is easier to plan into a new ‘development’ than to ‘patch’ into an existing infrastructure…. The Ninth Square is currently ‘bleeding’..... address the real issue, not the political, feel-good window dressing. Face it, the best Pedestrian Mall in town would be the Broadway Retail District…..

Let’s do a multi-million dollar study to find out why it can’t happen!!!!!

posted by: wesunidad on May 30, 2018 3:42pm A great idea whose time has come! Thanks Caroline! Hey. If they can limit Place de La Concorde in Paris to pedestrians and bikers only, why not do it in New Haven? Many cities in Europe have “walking streets” and I always look for them when I am there.

posted by: wesunidad on May 30, 2018 3:46pm https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/jan/08/paris-mayor-anne-hidalgo-plan-restrict-traffic-pedestrianise-city-centre-france

posted by: BetweenTwoRocks Boy, Bill Saunders REALLY doesn’t want to lose his parking spot. I’d hate for drivers to have to walk a couple extra blocks, accidentally get a little cardiovascular exercise. Or Heaven forbid, use public transportation. A car for every man, woman, and child, that’s the real American dream!

posted by: mmrmike1 on May 30, 2018 3:53pm This idea makes no sense at all. Between Elm and Chapel are 2 little buildings, the Hall of Records and the Federal Building, which these foolish people seem to think are less important than people walking and riding bicycles. And trying to compare this to Yale trying to close Wall and High St, which is in the middle of there campus and has very little effect on the community at large is totally ridiculous.

posted by: Hill Resident on May 30, 2018 4:15pm So how will this ‘reinvigoration’ affect Phase II o the Downtown Crossing project which involves reconnecting Orange Street with South Orange Street? The traffic that would have just gone straight across will now have to ‘go around to either State or Chapel? If they do that, they may as well just keep going. I think this needs to be rethought.

posted by: Bill Saunders on May 30, 2018 4:32pm Between 2 Rocks, I do not own a vehicle, and am a tried and true pedestrian in this town! The fact of the matter is I already consider New Haven an incredibly walkable, pedestrian-friendly town, and I exercise that reality on a daily basis…..I do not need any extra-encouragement or ‘infrastructure’ to make that happen… However, street closures for Community Events are inexpensive and viable—I would like to see more stuff like that… building community starts now!!! (btw B2R—I have closed off Orange Street TWICE in conjunction with the former fringe festival, Ideat Village—$50 Bucks!!!!! Ironically, I just wanted to close off the small section between Court and Chapel, but Traffic and Parking was worried about Tractor Trailers turning left onto Court, so they issued a street closure between Elm and Chapel—much too much space, and mostly the ‘government center’, which is dead area off hours, and not the best ‘attraction’ to draw people into the area.)

posted by: anonymous on May 30, 2018 4:49pm This idea has been around for decades. As downtown density increases, Orange, Crown, High, Wall should be closed to traffic (except delivery vehicles) or made into a “shared space” with traffic greatly restricted, traffic lanes converted into parklets, maximum traffic speeds of 5 miles per hour, etc. It already works fine on much of Wall Street. This would make a green loop around downtown that would be more desirable for local businesses/restaurants. It would also enable comfortable two-way bicycle traffic throughout, which is important if we want all people ages 8 to 80, not just able-bodied people, to feel comfortable riding bikes to get around. https://nyc.streetsblog.org/2017/08/09/dots-new-flatiron-shared-space-a-rarity-or-the-first-of-many/

posted by: Jonathan Hopkins Closing streets for pedestrian access only can work in some places, but not it all situations. Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade (https://www.santamonica.com/santa-monica-neighborhoods/downtown-santa-monica-third-street-promenade/) has been through a few different iterations, with the most recent one seen as a huge success.

Providence, Rhode Island experimented with closing a Downtown street to vehicles in the 1990s, but ended up re-opening the street to cars after it did not become the pedestrian-filled promenade it was envisioned as.

I suspect that Cove’d suggestion of a shared street, or woonerf, might work well for Orange Street.

posted by: __quinnchionn__ on May 30, 2018 5:30pm I actually think that there should be a new street built between Orange and Church Streets where people can easily walk through the parking lots that are currently there. I personally don’t think that closing down Orange Street permanently is the right answer for the Ninth Square. Honestly, I think what would be better would be to build either a new street or a pedestrian alleyway that also gives access to bicyclists and then just make that area denser by building new apartments, (maybe some office buildings), but definitely more retail space for more small businesses that decide to come to Downtown. That would be a perfect example of future-oriented development for New Haven.

posted by: BetweenTwoRocks Okay, Bill, I take it back! You’re a true pedestrian for sure. I was mostly poking fun. I still think it would be great to have SOME street pedestrian-only, though. It creates a vibrant atmosphere. If you look at Burlington, VT, they have a great area, Church St, which is massively popular and includes no cars (except through the one intersection) and it’s wonderful.

posted by: momfromnewhaven on May 30, 2018 5:45pm This is a terrible idea. There is a dialysis unit at the corner of Orange and Center streets. Patients, staff, and (especially) emergency vehicles need a direct route to the unit. Closing Orange St between Elm and Crown cuts off access to that building. Even if Center St were made into a two way street, there is still not enough access to the dialysis unit under normal, let alone emergency conditions.

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on May 30, 2018 5:59pm Smith approaches the issue from two perspectives: As the chair of the Downtown/Wooster Square Community Management Team. And as a longtime “safe streets” and bicycling organizer, including serving as a driving force behind New Haven Bike Month.She recommended closing Orange between Elm and Crown, with cars being able to cross Orange at Chapel. She said she got the idea from seeing the success that “On9” Fridays and similar events have had in drawing diverse crowds of people onto Orange by closing it off. It’s gentrification at its swiftest.Again the Cyclists and the HIPSTERS are taking over.Look at what happen In Brooklyn. PHOTOS OF BROOKLYN BEFORE AND AFTER THE HIPSTERS https://www.wired.com/2015/09/photos-brooklyn-hipsters/ Looks like they are trying to turn Down Town Into A Dumbo DUMBO, BROOKLYN: YOUR GO-TO-GUIDE TO THIS HISTORIC HIPSTER ‘HOOD

https://www.bestproducts.com/fun-things-to-do/a2022/guide-to-dumbo-brooklyn/

posted by: robn on May 30, 2018 7:12pm That stretch of road is very well used.

Let’s focus on converting our streets back to two way which will calm traffic considerably and make it a much friendlier place to visit.

posted by: wendy1 on May 30, 2018 7:50pm Great idea, Caroline. I love it. That section of town is up and coming and thankfully still cute. Coffee shops, art supplies and toys, restaurants, Elm City Coop, Devil’s Gear, Rendezvous, PCX, Salsa lessons, great wig and jewelry shop run by 2 nice ladies, and much much more