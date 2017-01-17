Another Pedestrian Killed At York & S. Frontage

by Staff | Jan 17, 2017 5:36 pm

For the second time in nine years, a woman died after a car struck her at the intersection of York Street and South Frontage Road.

The latest fatal crash took place around 3 p.m. Tuesday. Police said a driver struck a 43-year-old female pedestrian at the intersection, and she died.

The pedestrian was on the sidewalk, not in the street, when the driver of the car hopped the curb and struck her, according to police. The driver was traveling eastbound in a turn lane; she didn’t make the turn.

“The operator of the vehicle involved had remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators,” police spokesman Officer David Hartman reported in a press release. The department’s crash investigation unit came on scene to investigate the incident.

A New Haven “traffic-calming” and pedestrian education movement started after an earlier fatal crash at the same intersection: fourth-year Yale medical student Mila Rainoff died while crossing that intersection in 2008. After her death, a “Yale Medical Traffic Safety Group” formed to make the intersection safer and to advise pedestrians about crossing more carefully. Rainoff’s death — combined with the death of 11-year-old Gabrielle Lee as she crossed Whallely Avenue — sparked a citywide “Street Smarts” campaign that led to new laws and roadway construction aimed at slowing cars.