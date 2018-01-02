Pedestrian Struck

by Staff | Jan 2, 2018 6:35 pm

A driver struck a pedestrian on Orange Street Tuesday afternoon, leading to backed-up traffic at rush hour.

The driver was headed north on Orange between Wall and Grove Streets around 4:45 p.m. when, she said, a woman darted out in front of her.

“I almost never saw her,” the driver, who appeared shaken and declined to be identified, said outside her Subaru Outback at the scene. “I wasn’t on the phone.” She said “there was nothing” she could do to stop in time.

Police closed Orange between Grove and Chapel while an ambulance crew arrived to take the struck pedestrian to the hospital for treatment.

Officer Shawn Booth said the struck pedestrian “was talking” and appeared not to be severely injured.

John Barno was driving on the block at the time of the collision. He said the driver of the Outback was traveling at a low speed. The pedestrian appeared in a “hurry” and “tried to scurry across the street real fast.”

There was no immediate determination about whether police would charge the drive with an offense, and no immediate identification of the pedestrian.