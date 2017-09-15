The Birthplace Of The Nation’s Bioscience Hits?

by Staff | Sep 15, 2017 12:20 pm

Rather than try to compete with Boston or New York to hold onto big employers, New Haven should embrace and build on its identity as an “incubator.”

Norma Rodriguez-Reyes, publisher of La Voz Hispana, offered that take during a discussion on WNHH radio’s “Pundit Friday” program about the decision of Alexion Pharamceuticals to moves its headquarters from 100 College St. to Beantown. She invoked the New Haven institution once known as “birthplace of the nation’s hits.”

The Alexion discussion has prompted public debate about the state’s strategy of seeking to lure or keep large employers like Alexion — which hatched in New Haven’s Science Park and has now twice moved its headquarters out of town — with millions of government dollars. Rodriguez-Reyes argued that the incubator identity can be central to the city’s economic development strategy.

“We need to accept the fact that we cannot compete with Boston or New York,” Rodriguez-Reyes said on the program. “But what we can do is what the Shubert Theatre used to do. All the shows started here. If they made it here, then they go to Broadway. There’s nothing wrong with us accepting the fact that we’re a good incubator” and promote New Haven as a place where great ideas hatch and develop.

“We have to get away from this big bulk employer” focus, agreed panelist Joe Ugly. “Small and middle-sized businesses carry the tax base.”

