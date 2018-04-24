Like, Maybe They’ll Get Around To Voting

by Markeshia Ricks | Apr 24, 2018 8:14 am

Advocates for the legalization and regulation of cannabis in Connecticut are pushing for the Board of Alders to move faster than the stereotypical stoner on a resolution in support of such efforts in the state.

Time is quickly winding down in this year’s short state legislative session—the session ends May 9—and New Haven area legislators are doing a lot of heavy lifting to push through a bill that would regulate and tax marijuana. While Hartford’s City Council passed a resolution in support of cannabis legalization last year, New Haven has yet to take a stand.

Yale Alder Hacibey Catalbasoglu wants to change that. He introduced a resolution two months ago to his colleagues that is awaiting a joint hearing by the board’s Public Safety and Human Services committees.

On Monday, he and the Yale University Students For Sensible Drug Policy convened a meeting at the Hall of Records at 200 Orange St. to give people a chance to make their thoughts heard on legalization.

Catalbsoglu sought to hear both the pros and cons of the legalization debate, though he is on record in favor of such a move by the state. But none of the 30 people who showed up Monday night were against legalization. Everyone was in favor and worried about time slipping into the future.

Although 71 percent of people in Connecticut have said in a poll that they favor of legalization, it’s up to state legislators to open the door for legal marijuana use for adults. And for the second year in a row, Democrats with the support of a small number of Republicans, have pushed to make legalization a reality.

Joe LeChance, deputy director of pro-cannabis Connecticut NORML (aka “Joe The Weed Guy,” host of WNHH FM’s “Cannabis Corner” program), said if a bill doesn’t get out this year, it could be the last chance for the state. He noted that Republicans, the majority of whom have been against legalization beyond the state’s current medical marijuana program, stand a good chance of swinging power in their direction in the next election cycle and gaining a majority of the legislature. He also noted that a Republican might take the governor’s office.

But if the state doesn’t act, the federal government might make the decision for it.

LeChance pointed out that U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York and Cory Booker, a Democrat from New Jersey, are both pushing legalization and decriminalization of marijuana at the federal level.

LeChance said it’s important that cities like New Haven show their support for legalization with resolutions. A bill that would legalize the use of cannabis for all adults squeaked out of the General Assembly’s Appropriations Committee, but it has yet to be called for a vote in the House of Representatives. He urged supporters to contact Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz, a Democrat who represents Berlin and Southington.

“Things like this, getting a city like New Haven to approve resolutions like the city of Hartford did is important,” he said. “It is important to let your legislators know that there is support from the public. We have about 18 days left in the session. It could be brought up to a vote if we get out there and start really hounding these legislators.

“We’re closer than we’ve ever been to regulating cannabis,” LeChance added. “And there are a few holdouts, but the main thing is to get the speaker of the House to even bring it to a vote.”

Kebra Smith-Bolden, a cannapreneur and lead for Women Grow Connecticut (and cohost of “Cannabis Corner”), encouraged Catalbsoglu to press his colleagues to think about how to carve out a piece of the legalization pie for New Haven and to put it in the resolution.

“I think you should help guide what regulation should be and you should say what you think New Haven should be getting,” she said. “I think that should be in the forefront of the aldermanic mind.”



Catalbsoglu said the alders’ hearing on that resolution has been stalled by some of the other work that the two committees and its members have been attending to including the civilian review board, the annual awarding of the community development block grants, and the ongoing deliberation on the city’s budget. But he said he hopes that by getting members of the public to share with alders their ideas and how they feel about the legalization will move his colleagues to take action.

