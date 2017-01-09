Sections

Neighborhoods

Features

WNHH Radio

Follow Us

NHI Newsletter

Legal Notices

Some Favorite Sites

Government/ Community Links

Rapid-Transit Bus Eyed For Route 1

(5) Comments | Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: State, Transportation, CT Bus Diaries, True Vote

CONNDOT A CT Transit ride from New Haven to Milford’s Post Mall could take 11 minutes less than it does now under a plan contained in a draft state study — but it will take new buses, additional technology and nearly $5.3 million to get it done.

The state Department of Transportation (DOT) has drawn up the “BRT” (Bus Rapid Transit) plan, and is now seeking input and looking for the money.

The proposed BRT route would speed up some rides on the O line.

The proposed New Haven-Milford BRT is contained in the most recent draft of a feasibility study being conducted for the state by the Parsons Brinckerhoff firm, which is looking at how to make buses run faster along Route 1. The study, nearing completion, is looking at five geographic portions of the Route 1 corridor: Stamford to Port Chester, Stamford to Norwalk, Norwalk to Bridgeport, Bridgeport to Milford and Milford to New Haven. It calls the O bus segment “the best opportunity” for successfully introducing BRT along Route 1.

Click here to read the full draft.

The O route plan calls for eight new special bus stops in New Haven, some with bike racks and other features, which is estimated in the new DOT report to cost about $130,000. But it does not call for any traffic signal improvements because the city is already making them. The Milford stops would need the least amount of work, according to the report, because many of the existing stops would be used though some sidewalk improvements would need to be made.

The addition of new bus stops, sidewalk improvements, new buses and traffic signal priority emitters throughout the proposed more direct route, bumps the entire cost to nearly $5.3 million, according to the report.

State DOT Transit Administrator Michael Sanders said unlike the New Britain-to-Hartrord CTfastrak, which has a dedicated track, the proposed rapid transit O Route would be “on street” bus rapid transit, which is common in a lot of cities. The New Haven-to-CT Post Mall leg could be the first of a broader plan to expedite bus transit to New York City. Sanders said consultants recommended doing the New Haven-Milford leg first because “it has the most bang for the buck.”

“We’re looking at special bus stops, where it [a bus] can tell the signal to do early green” to catch up, he said. “More on on-street amenities and improvements… It would be more of a limited stop [concept].  Maybe one third or one quarter the number of stops.”

Transit signal priority, or “TSP” transmitters would communicate with traffic signals to “reduce delays and improve on-time performance,” by possibly allowing the signal to turn green when a BRT bus is approaching an intersection.

Sanders said that it’s still early in the process and the DOT’s technical advisory group, which has been expanded to include the impacted municipalities, gets to comment on the study and make suggestions, so people shouldn’t get their hopes up that BRT is coming anytime soon.

“When the advisory committee signs off, we sign off on it, then we ‘take it upstairs’,” he said. “What we want to do next by way of design, planning, schedule for implementation, and obviously a cost estimate. There is no money sitting around for this. That’s not the way we work.”

He said Gov. Dannel P. Malloy wants a 43 percent increase in ridership over the next few years, and could put some money into it. But given that the state is facing a $1.5 billion deficit this might not be the year for significant investments in mass transit.

“It’s certainly not for a couple of years,” he said of any bus rapid transit route. “But it’s hard to project in this tough budget year. There may even be technical issues… [For example] if the plan says to locate a stop here, and then you get out there and you find there’s no sidewalk.”

City transit chief Doug Hausladen brought news of the BRT plan to a meeting last week of New Haven’s Environmental Advisory Council after receiving a briefing from the DOT on the BRT plan.

Hausladen said hat he had been aware that BRTs along this corridor, were in the offing, he had no idea that a BRT linking New Haven to points along the Boston Post Road west toward West Haven and Orange was in the offing.

The features of the BRT would include transit signal priorities, specialized vehicles, and a service that could “get you to Orange in 20 minutes,” he reported.

Today, the O Route has 69 possible stops between New Haven and Milford—though the average number of actual stops is between 18 and 24, depending on the direction and time of the day, according to the report.

But a BRT route could cut the number of stops to almost half the number of possible stops, and establish a more direct route between the New Haven Green and the CT Post Mall, cutting the travel time from an average of 44 minutes to an average 33.

Hausladen suggested stops might include Church Street South at Columbus Avenue, some location in the medical district, and the Cornell Scott Hill Health Center, and the Veterans Administration facility in West Haven.

“We were initially not [even] in the study. Now we’re the focal point,” he said.

“Thanks to you,” he concluded, with a nod to the members of the Environmental Advisory Council.

Tags: , , , ,

Post a Comment

You must be logged in to comment

If you already have an account, please log in here | If not, please .

Comments

posted by: BetweenTwoRocks on January 9, 2017  1:15pm

This is great. I was just discussing last night some of the ups and downs of CT Transit, and one of the things people talked about is how difficult it is to get the bus to the Milford mall, how time-consuming it is if you don’t get the 55 Express. As I consider going car-less entirely in the future, it’s good to know that there are more options for rapid transit developing.

posted by: Patricia Kane on January 9, 2017  2:18pm

Mass transit is the key to a) jobs and b) pollution reduction, which is very important to New Haven.
It is a modest investment in both providing transit to people looking for work and for improved air quality.
It’s a fraction of the cost of a new bomber.
Do it!

posted by: Renewhavener on January 9, 2017  2:22pm

Am candidly more interested in PB’s input on the next phase of downtown crossing at Temple Street than I am with this.

That said, their numbers seem iffy. Little optimistic on the increased ridership.  Table 14 is also massively doubtful, even if they were to buy all the improvements at once.

Included in the body of the analysis costs do not account for the Design Cost of this task, nor the subsequent ones needed to develop the solution, let alone build it.  Also not accounted for is the cost of the TAC input and of the other ConnDot staff up to now or in the future.  Basically anything that would be considered a “soft-cost” in the vertical construction world, are excluded from our fine-flat-work-friends in their numbers here.  Since all these variables are assumed to be fixed and outside the scope of the analysis, we don’t have a full picture of what this will cost to realize.

Bigger picture issues are how does this plan help us from an intermodal perspective?  Not seeing Hausladen in the article nor PB in the report suggesting anything about this (although implicitly by including CSS that includes Union Station).  What of West Haven Station?  Milford Station?  Are these more or less worthy expediting points than those being considered?

Also absent is any commentary on the proposed new mall in West Haven.  Might realizing that project and connecting it to downtown also shorten our journey and improve our collective shopping lives?

posted by: Patricia Kane on January 9, 2017  2:48pm

If this were about “improving our collective shopping lives”, I’d be against spending the money.
The fact is New Haven is under served when it comes to retail businesses.
We have lovely boutiques here that may appeal to the out of town shopper, but we are missing the big box stores like Marshall’s, Target, Home Goods, Home Depot, etc.
Why do New Haven residents have to drive to Milford, Orange and North Haven?
No, I wouldn’t support a bus line to get us to a mall.
New Haven desperately needs to increase its tax base and improving the retail mix would help (while we wait for the Legislature to abolish the 300 year old exemption for Yale Corp that is an anachronism).

posted by: wiseman12797 on January 9, 2017  2:52pm

Usually Route 1 is bumper to bumper with traffic if Interstate 95 is really bad. (In Milford) ~ But besides that I think adding new buses to get people from Downtown to the CT-post mall in less time was a big step in the right direction and a great investment for the DOT and the City of New Haven to decide on. It will definitely make commuting from one place to another easier and less frustrating for transit commuters in the region.