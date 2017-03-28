Redeker Holds Firm As Union Station Bill Advances

by Markeshia Ricks | Mar 28, 2017 5:52 pm

Posted to: State, 2017 session, Transportation, True Vote

James Redeker brought a check and a smile to New Haven Tuesday, but he wasn’t budging in his opposition to the city’s efforts to gain control of Union Station from the state — an idea that advanced this week.

<p>

Redeker, the commissioner of the state Department of Transportation (DOT), said he was caught off guard when New Haven officials put forth a bill that would put control of Union Station into city hands. He thought they had a deal to have the city remain in charge of managing the station for three years —- after which point he’d like to put management out to bid.

“We have a letter from the city and the parking authority,” Redeker said after a press event at City Hall where he presented New Haven Promise with $10,000 to help support scholarships for future engineering students. “Actually we were surprised by the action to take a different course.”

A bill containing a provision for transferring ownership from the state to the city was unanimously approved by the legislature’s Government Administration and Elections Committee Monday, and is headed to the full body for consideration.

Redeker said he was aware that the city has a different vision for the train station, but the state has its own vision. He said that revolves primarily around the train station as a transportation hub, rather than a way to generate revenue.

“We have a vision for the station which requires substantial state support,” he said. “In just the last five years over $22 million was put [into Union Station] by the state. More is necessary. It needs that kind of funding. If it’s not in the stewardship of the department, I wonder and worry about where that would come from.”

Redeker said he believes that state would be in the best position to make those additional capital investments and that the opportunities for future growth with the new parking garage being built by the state lend themselves to three separate contracts that manage parking, maintenance of the station and the commercial development of the station.

City officials disputed testimony that Redeker gave in Hartford that Union Station accounts for 68 percent of the New Haven Parking Authority’s administrative fee, but he stuck by his number Tuesday.

“The parking authority has a much broader scope that goes outside of the station,” he said. “So, they manage other parking facilities and they have other responsibilities. If you take my administrative cost as a percentage of the total, it’s in the 30s. But for me —I’m only responsible for paying for a restricted account for the station and the parking—that’s my number and it comes right out of their audit report.”

He also stuck by his criticism of a PILOT [payment in lieu of taxes] contribution by the parking authority to the city, which he said the state is paying on top of the administrative fee. Again, city officials disputed the charge, saying that the parking authority using unrestricted funds generated from all of its other facilities for the PILOT payment. Union Station funds are restricted. (here to read the city’s full rebuttal to accusations Redeker has made about its stewardship of the train station.)

“Our position has never been to give the city the asset, even if we were to enter into a contract with the city it wouldn’t be to turn over the asset,” he added. “It is the state’s project, we own the building. We own the station and the parking lot. It is leased to the city for their operation and maintenance. That was the agreement.”

Redeker also held firm on his position regarding 16 empty lots in the city owned by the state. Somebody’s got to pay the federal government back for any property that that entity paid for, and it shouldn’t be the state.

“It’s a work around so the city doesn’t have to pay what they’re supposed to pay by federal law and by state requirement,” he said.

