Rising Stars Honored

by Staff | Apr 6, 2017 7:48 am

Posted to: Citizen Contributions, Schools

The following was submitted by Mauro-Sheridan teacher Eva Schultz.

On Tuesday March 28, 2017, over 50 honorees from the New Haven school district and their ecstatic families gathered for “Rising Stars” Awards. Mayor Toni Harp, addressing the audience, praised the students for helping to change their school climate.

The students proudly shook her hand as they came up to the front of the hall to receive their certificates acknowledging their academic and personal improvement since the beginning of the school year. Students representing 33 schools from the district, dressed in their best, were celebrated at the Yale African American Cultural Center. At the reception following the awards, Superintendent Dr. Reggie Mayo came around to congratulate the students and their families.

The awards ceremony resulted from a policy paper written by a team of New Haven teachers two years ago with the support of the advocacy group Educators for Excellence (E4E). The policy paper focused on ways to improve school climate, with student motivation being one of the focus areas.

Mauro Sheridan teacher Eva Schultz and school district science coordinator Matt Erickson took the idea and developed it further this year with the help of E4E and NHPS. Teachers and principals recognized students through a recommendation after the close of the second marking period. These are students who have struggled with academics or behavior in the past but had made a deliberate effort to turn things around!

The hope is to continue this awards program next year with even more students involved.

Following is a list of the students honored and their schools:

Ross Woodward: Maddox Guest

Jepson: Robert Stephens, Carl Curry, Jaden Fraguada

Ross Woodward Classical Studies: Curiah Walker

Clinton Avenue School: Justin Chapman

Lincoln-Bassett: Destiny Harris

Edgewood Magnet School: Giovanni Ferri

Brennan-Rogers School: Talin Hall-Jackson

Barnard Environmental Studies Magnet School: Ronnie Gordon

Mauro Sheridan: Justin Givens

New Haven Adult and Continuing Education: Alicia Johnson, Fabian Calderon, Shirell Shaw

Quinnipiac: Jomar Rodriguez

Christopher Columbus Family Academy: Alberto Saldana

Celentano Biotech Health and Medical Magnet: Denzel Brenes, Layla Brown

Hill Regional Career High School: Marquise Avery

Wexler Grant Community School: Adrian Mitchell, Eric Anthony Burru

Truman: Jostin Malaret

Columbus: Orlin Lopez

East Rock Community Magnet School: Armon Hyslop

Quinnipiac STEM School: Jomar Rodriguez

John S. Martinez: Farrakhan Shabazz, Jayden Jacobs

New Horizons: Kayla Marie Vasquez, Tyrone Felton

Truman School: Jariel Guffey

Hill Regional Career High School: Gabrielle McWilliams

West Rock STREAM Academy: Nazir Hobby Wynn, Da’Vonni Malloy Johnson, Javon Rodriguez

James Hillhouse High School: Davonte Fletcher

Roberto Clemente: Jaquan E. Minor

Davis Arts & Academics: Cionna Wilson, Indira Akilotan

Betsy Ross Arts Magnet School: Christian Riley, Jacob Fox

Conte West Hills: Lindell Jaynes

Bishop Woods Architecture and Design School: Jonathan Alvarez, Kamari Dixon

King/Robinson: Janiela Gore

Fair Haven School Angel Alvarez

Worthington Hooker School: Nabaa Shareef

Clinton Avenue: Delnacer Acosta, Christian Robles

Nathan Hale: Dylan Irizarry, Emma Colonnese

Troup: Trachaun Rumley, Naoimy Alvarez