Car Strikes Girl, Dad

May 7, 2018

Fair Haven, Westville

A man driving a Pontiac struck a 32-year-old man and his 5-year-old daughter in Fair Haven, sending them to the hospital.

The collision occurred Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. on Bright Street.

Here’s what happened, according to police spokesman Officer David Hartman:

The dad, David Pena, told police he saw his daughter darting out into the street between two parked SUVs. He was across the street at the time. He rushed to try to prevent her from stepping into the road, to no avail. The Pontiac was traveling along the road at the time; witnesses told police they saw the Pontiac run over and drag the dad and the daughter.

“Pena suffered injuries to both arms and face. The young girl’s face was bloodied. She was alert and conscious when she was taken to the Yale New Haven Pediatric Hospital. Initially, the child was listed in critical condition. Her condition has improved and she is expected to recover, despite serious injuries. Pena’s injuries are not life-threatening,” Hartman reported in a release.

The police, whose Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash, have not charged the Pontiac driver with any offense. The driver and his passenger were unhurt in the collision.

Roosevelt’s Mayhem

Around the same time Saturday night, a party was raging across town at Roosevelt’s Cafe, the site of some recent mayhem in Westville Village. An extra-duty cop notified a supervisor to report that the establishment was filled beyond capacity and serving underaged drinkers.

Midnight passed. The rowdiness continued. Here’s what happened as the hour approached 1, according to Hartman:

“Officers were alerted to several fights inside. Two bloodied patrons were located from two separate incidents. Ambulances were summoned and EMTs arrived with additional officers. Police brass shuit down the establishment. Patrons rushing from the venue were overheard saying the party was moving to Middletown Café. A short time later, fights broke out there, prompting another police response.



“During the mass departure of rowdy patrons, one of the responding officers saw a woman trying to fight with a man near Roosevelt’s front door. Before they were able to engage one another, officers separated them. The woman was ordered to leave. She didn’t and armed herself with a canister of pepper-spray before charging back inside. The woman went inside and started fighting with Officer Caitlin Zerella. Another officer put the fighting woman on the ground and disarmed her. [The woman] was charged with disorderly conduct, interfering with police, assault on a police officer, carrying a dangerous weapon and criminal trespassing in the first degree. Officer Zerella’s arm was injured.



“Soon after Roosevelt’s was closed, a fight broke out outside at Yale New Haven Hospital’s emergency department, where the assaulted Roosevelt’s patrons had gone for treatment.”