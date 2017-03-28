61 Pass Sergeant Exam

by Paul Bass | Mar 28, 2017 3:35 pm

(4) Comments | Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Labor, Legal Writes

The police department can now fill depleted sergeant ranks, thanks to a vote Tuesday afternoon by the Civil Service Commission.

The commission voted unanimously at the meeting at 200 Orange St. to certify the results of a promotional exam, which 62 officers took — and 61 passed. The commissioners also unanimously certified the results of exams for deputy fire chief and assistant fire chief of operations. The lists remain in effect for a year, meaning officials can promote from them during that time.

Assistant Police Chief Otoniel Reyes said the department will promptly fill seven sergeant vacancies from the list. He said that the department expects to fill up to 13 more slots that will soon open because of expected retirements and promotions to lieutenants.

In the past the department has generally gone straight down the list of scorers.

Officer Nicholas Katz scored highest on the exam, at 92.07 out of 100, followed by Brian McDermott, Shayna Kendall, Dana Smith and Yessennia Agosto. The full results appear lower down in this story.

The test consisted of a written portion that counted for up to 35 points, and two “performance-based” sections worth up to 32.5 points each. Sixteen “assessors” with an average of 25 years or more in police work evaluated the latter two sections, city Personnel Director Noelia Marcano reported to the commission. The city hired the Virginia firm of Morris & McDaniel to help prepare and conduct the exam.

Sergeants are the first level of supervision and serve on the front lines. Lieutenants have more people under their command and can supervise other supervisors as well as beat officers.

Three battalion chiefs ended up taking and passing the deputy fire chief exam. Thomas Neville finished first with a score of 77.96 out of 100. William Gould came in second at 77.59, Benjamin Vargas third, at 75.93. They’re all in line to be promoted, since there are three openings. The department has one deputy chief on duty at all times to serve as “tour commanders for the entire city,” said fire union President Frank Ricci.

Six applicants took the exam for the one open assistant fire chief of operations position Mark Vendetto came in first at 87.28, followed by Antonio Almodovar (85.21), Benjamin Vargas (85.10), Timothy Kieley (76.72), William Gould (76.56), and Thomas Neville (71.64).

An Appeal Rejected

Police and fire tests have in the past provoked lawsuits and complaints of bias. Marcano reported that 60 out of 61 applicants surveyed after this police exam called it fair. Fire union President Ricci, who in the past has taken the city all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court over promotional tests, praised these latest exams as fair and congratulated those now in line for promotions. “We are one step closer to filling the ranks which controls overtime and ensures the continuity of command,” Ricci stated.

One cop, Sgt. Richard Miller, expressed concerns to the commissioners about allegations that two New Haven cops who served as “subject experts” in preparing the exam “shared information” with applicants.

Interim Police Chief Anthony Campbell asked Assistant Police Chief Luiz Casanova to conduct a “preliminary inquiry” into that allegation, according to a March 7 memo Casanova subsequently wrote to Campbell. In the memo, Casanova wrote that the two cops denied the allegation of sharing information.

“Based on my inquiry into the matter, information obtained from the testing company, and statements from the accused, I believe that the alleged improprieties regarding the sergeant exam are baseless, lack evidence, and are rumors without merit,” Casanova wrote.

Miller said outside the civil service meeting Tuesday that he believes the department should have conducted a full internal affairs investigation.

Miller began to say that to the commissioners during the formal meeting, but they told him to stick to the separate topic he had brought before them: his own disqualification from taking the promotion exam for lieutenant, which occurs this Friday and Saturday.

The city disqualified Miller from taking the test because it received his application after the Feb. 3 deadline. Under civil service rules, staff must disqualify candidates who miss that deadline — but applicants have the right to appeal the disqualification, as Miller did Tuesday.

“I mailed my application in. It got in late. I’m not denying that,” Miller told the commissioners.

He said he mailed it from the hospital, where he was visiting a sick aunt who has since died. He also said that two other applicants were allowed to fix problems with their applications and are allowed to take the exam. He argued he should have the same opportunity. “What’s fair is fair,” he said.

Marcano and city attorney Kathleen Foster told the commissioners that civil service rules allow for applicants to remedy certain problems with their applications, but that doesn’t hold true for missing the application deadline. They said they know of no previous case where the commission granted an appeal based on a late filing.

“I feel for you, Mr. Miller. I understand how a death in the family can mess up your timing,” Commissioner John Cirello told the sergeant. But he said he believes the commission should honor the rules as well as precedent. His fellow commissioners agreed; they voted 3-0, with one abstention, to reject Miller’s appeal.

The Police Test Results

1. Nicholas Katz 92.07

2. Brian McDermott 89.06

3. Shayna Kendall 86.93

4. Dana Smith 86.00

5. Yessennia Agosto 84.89

6. Derek Werner 84.85

7. Ryan Przybylski 84.50

8. Bertram Ettienne 83.72

9. Michael Fumiatti II 83.23

10. Brendan Borer 83.22

11. Jose Miranda 83.06

12. Matthew Abbate 82.84

13. Louis DeCrescenzo 82.57

14. David Portela 82.24

15. Lucille Roach 81.84

16. Justin Marshall 81.82

17. Robert Clark Jr. 81.75

18. Pedro Colon Jr. 81.67

19. Terrence McNeil 81.62

20. James Evarts 81.19

21. Jarrod Boyce 81.08

22. Vincent Rawlinson 80.77

23. Carlos Conceicao 80.61

24. Joseph Roberts III 80.40

25. Edward Dunford Jr. 80.26

26. Christopher Fennessy 79.98

27. Richard Cotto 79.88

28. Kenneth King 79.63

29. Paul Finch 79.28

30. Richard Benson 79.18

31. Brendan Canning Jr. 78.77

32. Christopher Cameron 78.23

33. Martin Feliciano 78.21

34. Jacob Cedeno 77.68

35. Rosalee Reid 77.33

36. Jillian Knox 77.25

37. Francisco Sanchez 77.07

38. Omaida Nieves 77.07

39. Elias Mendez 76.98

40. Christopher Alvarado 76.86

41. Florencio Cotto Jr. 76.75

42. Odino Rasile 76.25

43. Roger Kergaravat 76.20

44. Arpad Tolnay 76.17

45. Matthew Collier 75.89

46. Jason Salgado 75.48

47. John Lalli 75.23

48. Joseph Manganiello 75.09

49. Waleska Bermudez 74.91

50. Eric Aviles 74.62

51. David Parker 74.13

52. Joseph Landisio 74.12

53. Joshua Smereczynsky 73.47

54. Diego Quintero 73.32

55. Matthew Stevens 72.63

56. Ivelisse Ortiz 72.58

57. Juan Monzon 72.22

58. Elvin Rivera 71.82

59. Casey O’Brien 71.82

60. Rafael Ramierz 71.81

61. Quintarus McArthur 71.76