Sonia Dixon, 60, of Shorter, Ala, formerly of New Haven, died peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 27, 2018, at Baptist East Hospital in Montgomery, Ala.

She was born on Aug. 19, 1957, in Chicago, IL. to Hattie P. Dixon.

Sonia was a teacher for New Haven Public Schools for over 20 years and a receptionist for Tuskegee University for six years.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, children; Rasheem (Tanarha) Dixon of New Haven and Darshea McCoy of Shorter, Ala., grandchildren; Taylor Dixon and Rasheem Dixon II of Dallas, Texas, Tirzah and Taliah Dixon of New Haven, siblings; Phillip Dixon of Atlanta, Ga., Rose (Dixie) Frank of Central Slip, N.Y., Dianne Dixon of New Haven, Paul (Janet) Dixon of West Haven, and a host of nieces and nephews. Besides her mother, she is predeceased by siblings John Dixon (twin), Joyce Dixon and Danny Dixon.

A celebration of her life will take place Saturday at 6 p.m. at Varick Memorial AME Zion Church; 242 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services; 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Dixon family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com.