STEP Students Host Winter Wonderland Event

The following was submitted by STEP Coordinator Ronald Huggins.

On Tuesday, the Elm City Communities’ Student Training and Employment Program (STEP) came together for a Winter Wonderland event.

Participants in the STEP program are between the ages of 14-21, currently enrolled in school, and participate in one of the ECC living communities. This year, students wanted to do something special with elderly residents so they volunteered their time to play games such as bingo and spades.

Residents were able to win things like Dunkin Donuts gift cards. Xfinity partnered with ECC to provide all residents with gift bags. Residents also received a special gift which was purchased by the student participants, LaToya McCrea, community economic development manager; Ronald Huggins, STEP program coordinator; and Eryka Martinez, community economic development administrative assistant.

At this event, residents also got to share time with the housing authority’s Executive Director Karen DuBois-Walton, who thanked them for coming and thanked students for thinking outside of themselves to help others during the holiday season.