Super Picks

by Staff | Jan 29, 2018 12:04 pm

Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Sports, WNHH Radio, Cannoli Knish Sports Hour

Chicken wings on the Republican side. And a lot of party to get through.

That was the takeaway as some of Connecticut’s leading political minds weighed in on their plans and preferences for this upcoming Sunday’s Super Bowl LII, on the latest episode of WNHH FM’s “Cannoli & Knish Sports Hour.”

Danbury Mayor and Republican gubernatorial Mark Boughton said he is picking the Patriots to win. In a Sean Spicer moment, Boughton also predicted he will host the largest Super Bowl party ever, period. He’s planning on chicken wings and recommends not hosting meetings until 3 p.m.on the Monday after the game.

New Haven’s Rev. Steven Cousin, who hails from Pennsylvania, has been rooting for the Eagles since 1999. So he’s picking the Eagles. Cannoli & Knish co-host Vin Mauro Jr. offered to tend to his flock at Bethel AME Zion on Super Bowl Sunday, should the reverend choose to fly out to Minneapolis for the big game.

Top State Senate Republican Len Fasano reminisced about playing for the great Yale football coach Carm Cozza. He said he wants people out of his house after halftime so he can go to sleep.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Guy Smith said we should dream big and try to get an NFL and MLB franchise in the state.

CT News Junkie Editor Christine Stuart revealed that she is a big Chicago Bears fan. She even sang us a few bars of the 1985 Bears song, the “Super Bowl Shuffle.” She said she will most likely bring some sort of dip to the Super Bowl party — and as a parent of a young daughter, she said she sees no way she is staying at the party past halftime.

House Republican leader Themis Klarides texted in that she’s rooting for the Eagles.

The Cannoli-Knish gang, meanwhile, all believe the Patriots are going to win.

Click on the Facebook Live video below to hear the full Super bowl LII edition of WNHH FM’s “Cannoli & Knish Sports Hour.”

<p>