Return Of (The Friend Of) Swamp Thing (On the Tree Trail Tour This Saturday)

If you’d like a print of this piece, snap a photo from this location and send it along to Zoe .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). She will mail it to you (if you include your address) or hide it in the woods for you to find, with instructions. (Three prints are available.)


Click here for a fuller view of today’s illustration.

Upcoming Rideshare Event: Sat., Oct. 21

Join Zoe for a slow walk through the woods of East Rock Park on a guided tour through her “Gallery in the Woods.” For this event, she will tack up all her prints, at their corresponding locations. Details and registration here.

