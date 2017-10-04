Dwight Signs Off On Eminent Domain

by Thomas Breen | Oct 4, 2017 8:10 am

(13) Comments | Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Business/ Economic Development, Housing, Dwight, West River, True Vote

The city’s Redevelopment Agency won hard-earned community support on Tuesday night for its bid to use eminent domain to hold slumlords accountable in the Dwight neighborhood. City officials offered one final concession to the neighborhood: The city won’t follow through with seizing a specific rundown property If the community vetoes the idea. Such was the outcome of the latest meeting of the Dwight Community Management Team (DCMT) on Tuesday night, when over 30 neighbors gathered in the cafeteria of the Amistad Academy Middle School on Edgewood Avenue to discuss new developments in the neighborhood. On the table was whether to approve a Chapel/Dwight/Whalley Redevelopment and Renewal Plan proposed by the city’s Redevelopment Agency. The agency has tried for months to win the team’s approval, stop one in a multi-step process of making the plan a realty. Led by chair Florita Gillespie, the DCMT Tuesday night finally voted to write a letter in support of the Redevelopment Agency’s proposed plan, which promises more active government involvement in the area bounded by Whalley Avenue, York Street, Frontage Street, and Ella T. Grasso Boulevard. For the past year, Redevelopment Agency commissioners have been making their pitch to the DCMT as to why the community should support the resurrection of an urban renewal tool that would allow the city to seize ownership of neglected, privately-owned buildings at fair-market value and then redevelop those properties to be in line with the density, character, and overall condition of the surrounding neighborhood. Click here for a previous story on the city’s new eminent domain pitch, and here for a story on Redevelopment Agency commissioner (and Dwight neighbor) Joel Schiavone’s prior pitch to the DCMT on this issue. While the city currently has the right to exercise eminent domain for the sake of constructing public projects (e.g. schools, firehouses, new roads), state statute requires that the city pass a publicly-approved redevelopment plan before it can engage in eminent domain for the sake of economic development. That is, the city already has the authority to buy private property for public use. But it needs to adopt into law a redevelopment plan before it can buy private property for private use. Over the past year, DCMT members have expressed wariness over the Redevelopment Agency’s proposed reintroduction of a municipal tool that many associate with the mid-century demolition and abandonment of working class neighborhoods for the sake of suburb-oriented highway development. McGrath: This Ain’t The ‘60s On Tuesday night, Redevelopment Agency chair Brian McGrath assured neighbors that the city is not at all interested in buying and leveling large swaths of real estate for the sake of rebuilding a neighborhood en masse. Instead, it seeks to use eminent domain as a precision weapon for pressuring and punishing negligent landlords who profit off of dilapidated properties at the neighborhood’s, and the city’s, expense, he said. “The plan that we’re doing now is nothing like it was in the old days, where [the city] used to name entire neighborhoods for condemnation and then not buy [the demolished properties],” McGrath told the DCMT. “All our plan says is that, if you’re within this district, you have to follow the city’s zoning ordinance. We’re saying that all the properties have to follow the city housing codes and building codes.” McGrath, a retired city development and transit official, said that the city perpetually struggles with landlords who refuse to fix up their properties, profit off them until they collapse, abandon them to tax foreclosure, and then leave them for demolition at the city’s expense. He said that the Livable City Initiative (LCI), the city’s anti-blight agency, can issue fines to slumlords all it wants, but that the city currently lacks any formidable resource for dealing with negligent property owners who refuse to change their ways. “The city got a little soft in the last 15-20 years and hasn’t been able to deal with these problems,” McGrath said, referring to how the city has let lapse all its previously-adopted redevelopment plans. Each plan lasts for 10 years before it has to be renewed. With a new redevelopment plan’s affordances for eminent domain, McGrath argued, the city would be able to force a slumlord to sell his property to the city, and then the city could work with a new developer to restore or rebuild the property. “How do you decide which buildings you’re going to target?” asked Kate Walton, a Dwight resident and the director of the Interfaith Volunteer Care Givers of Greater New Haven. “The public decides,” McGrath replied. “We don’t decide. If a building becomes burned out, blighted, and sits there for too long and the owners are not cooperative, that’s how you decide. You come to the city and say, enough’s enough.” According to McGrath’s presentation and to a draft of the redevelopment plan that he and city economic development officer Carlos Eyzaguirre passed around during the meeting, the city would solicit the opinion of the DCMT, and would require the approval of the Whalley Special Services District (WSSD), the Chapel Special Services District (CSSD, which McGrath runs), and the Greater Dwight Development Corporation (GDDC) before it proceeds with the acquisition and redevelopment of any properties within the prescribed area. If the WSSD, CSSD, or GDDC disapprove of an eminent domain project within their area of coverage, then the city would have to desist. If those organizations consent to the eminent domain project but the Board of Alders rejects it at a subsequent, required public hearing, then the city would have to desist. McGrath stressed again and again that this redevelopment plan is not focused on widespread demolition, but on targeted preservation of a neighborhood. “This is the first renewal plan that specifically says that all priority will go to renovation and protecting historic buildings,” he said. “And that demolition will be the last resort in a project.” After his presentation, management team chair Gillespie opened the floor for questions — but also made clear that the DCMT had had enough time over the past year to consider this plan, and that the team would be writing a letter of support for McGrath and the Redevelopment Plan. “Now Brian has been here twice, and it’s really time for us to move on,” she said. “Because we want our neighborhood to thrive. There are properties that not being upkept property, and it makes our property values as homeowners go down. We’re not going to take that anymore, and this is why the management team will be sending a letter to Brian so that they can move forward.” McGrath said that he had already received letters of support from the WSSD, CSSD, and GDDC, and that the formal encouragement of the DCMT would go long way in bolstering the legitimacy of this proposal when he and the Redevelopment Agency hold a formal public hearing on it sometime in the near future. McGrath noted that, before the plan can be adopted as law, it must undergo a public hearing, and then receive approval from the Board of Alders, the City Plan Commission, and likely the Board of Zoning Appeals too. After the meeting, city Development Administrator Matthew Nemerson explained that the volunteer advisory Redevelopment Agency, which falls under his department, has to proceed with such caution and jump through so many different approvals and checks and balances because redevelopment plans have historically sometimes resulted in the destruction rather than the preservation of New Haven neighborhoods. “Like any tool, it can be misused,” he said. “Redevelopment got a reputation for being overused. But if redevelopment is used surgically, it can add more value to existing properties. And it says to properties owners that we need you to be good neighbors.” McGrath and Eyzaguirre did not say when a final version of the Redevelopment Plan will be finished. However, when it is, the Redevelopment Agency plans to hold a public hearing on it downtown before it is submitted to the Board of Alders for review.

Post a Comment

You must be logged in to comment

If you already have an account, please log in here | If not, please .

Comments

posted by: 1644 on October 4, 2017 8:21am Has this sort of “plan” been upheld in courts? The traditional view of a plan would be traditional redevelopment, where taking of property is needed because an entire block is being redeveloped. Can the city not foreclose on tax and LCI liens if it wants blighted properties kept up? Foreclosure results in the same end: the city owns the property and can rehabilitate it as it wishes.

posted by: robn on October 4, 2017 8:57am 1644, In a peculiar instance of the liberal wing of SCOTUS maybe going on a crack bender or something, they ruled that ED could be used to seize private property for private development if it suited a public good. The rumpus started in none other than little old Bridgeport. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kelo_v._City_of_New_London

posted by: robn on October 4, 2017 8:58am Pardon me…meant to write New London…got Bridgeport casinos on my mind.

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on October 4, 2017 9:06am In the words of Laurence Fishburne.There It Is. https://youtu.be/FjheHtlVf7A I told you all back in 2015 that they would try to use Eminent Domain. posted by: THREEFIFTHS on August 20, 2015 8:45am I keep trying to tell you all. You are being sold out by Snake Oil selling Judas Goat leaders.I am glad that some of the people are waking up. These gentrification vampires are stepping up there game. The next step will be Eminent Domain and if you think that will not happen. Keep a eye on what they are doing in West Haven. In fact in West Haven they have form a group to fight these gentrification vampires off. Again New haven is in the second stage of Gentrifaction. Keep on sleeping.You better stay awake.Remember Vampires come out at night. At least some people in West Haven are putting up a fight.Looks like the people of New Haven are sleep. Stop Eminent Domain Abuse in West Haven!

About us https://developdontdestroywh.wordpress.com/about/ I hope they win.

McGrath stressed again and again that this redevelopment plan is not focused on widespread demolition, but on targeted preservation of a neighborhood. You want to bet. “Like any tool, it can be misused,” he said. “Redevelopment got a reputation for being overused. But if redevelopment is used surgically, it can add more value to existing properties. And it says to properties owners that we need you to be good neighbors.” it will be misused. Gentrify This? The Dark Side of Gentrification Unchecked gentrification aimed at the “well-intentioned” uplifting of neighborhoods through government-spurred private real estate investment, deferred tax schemes, and financial incentives has dire economic effects for those living in the path of gentrification’s killdozer. https://rowanfreepress.com/2012/11/22/gentrify-this-the-dark-side-of-gentrification/

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on October 4, 2017 9:13am One function of the income gap is that the people at the top of the heap have a hard time even seeing those at the bottom. They practically need a telescope. The pharaohs of ancient Egypt probably didn’t waste a lot of time thinking about the people who built their pyramids, either. OK, so it’s not that bad yet—but it’s getting that bad. Molly Ivins

posted by: westville man on October 4, 2017 9:49am 1644 is correct- file blight and/or tax liens and foreclose. Those liens take priority over mortgages. And the City gets paid legal fees and court costs. It’s usually a win for everyone but the slumlord.

Do NOT trust the city or any other entity for eminent domain purposes. Too much temptation for abuse.

posted by: Dwightstreeter on October 4, 2017 9:49am This is SO bad I almost don’t know where to begin.

Eminent Domain for redevelopment purposes came out of the disastrous destruction of a neighborhood in New London that Pfizer had leveled with the approvals of locals based on promises that never were kept. Homes and connections were destroyed for economic benefits that left with Pfizer. The US Supreme Court “blessed” the venture because it had local approvals. See Kelo v. City of New London. and weep The Dwight Management Team have feasted on Brian McGrath’s free dinners for years. His annual “report” consists of photos with NO accounting for the generous tax subsidies that pay for those “free” meals or other events where the wolf cultivates the good will of the lambs. This proposal is the proverbial “give them an inch and they’ll take a mile”. The neighborhood is being asked to trust the Management Team that refused to support the neighbors who petitioned Randy Salvatore for better design and traffic plans when he was building at Chapel and Howe. Brian McGrath beat the drum the loudest for development without any concern for the neighbors who actually lived there. The entire City of New Haven establishment hammered for passage of a zoning change and dropped its rubber stamp on the project. In the end Salvatore negotiated some changes and the Darth Vader building is in place, as is the historically significant building that Joel Schiavone helped save and now lives in. The City has an arsenal available for troubled properties and doesn’t need Eminent Domain. Threefifths has warned about the gentrification vampires for years and some have laughed at him. I didn’t. He has been a lonely prophet. Do NOT approve Eminent Domain under any except the historical requirements that existed before license was erroneously given by the Supreme Court that delusionally believed local approval was a check on the corruption of big money. It isn’t.

posted by: Kevin McCarthy on October 4, 2017 10:07am 1644, if I am not mistaken, the redevelopment plan discussed in this story was adopted under the statutes that were upheld in Kelo v. New London, the U.S. Supreme Court case on eminent domain. I have been involved with my management team for 20 years and appreciate the work the teams do. I have also been impressed with Florita Gillespie in the citywide management team leaders’ meetings we have attended. But the management teams are unelected and their participants skew to older homeowners. I am concerned about the accountability of the teams if they become involved in the taking of a person’s property. At a minimum, the city should do a much better job of publicizing the teams - the city website information is dated.

posted by: wendy1 on October 4, 2017 10:16am There are plenty of spots of derelict land and/or buildings that should be “taken”. The problem is not so much ownership by the city (us) but management afterwards. Who will be hired to protect and maintain these properties especially after rehab or development. As of now, the housing authority, LCI, and community services are looking pretty weak. If tenants of property are too poor to hire prop. managers like wealthy condos do or unable to take care of buildings on their own like NYC squatters have been able to do, what is the answer here in New Haven???? I personally think the Yale SOM could pitch in as a learning experience as well as the local architecture school, Gateway CC, etc. I trust the young more than the old to have some ethics (could be wrong). I think about this problem because I wanted to buy a building for Liberty Com. Services last year (fell through) and I felt that they could do a good job as “owners AND maintainers”. I did not want the property to be taxed and Liberty is a non-profit I trust.

posted by: Kevin McCarthy on October 4, 2017 10:53am I think the True Vote question can be read at least two ways. 1. Should the city use eminent domain to take blighted property and offer it for redevelopment? 2. Should the city use eminent domain to take unblighted property and offer it for redevelopment for “better” uses, i.e., those that bring in more tax revenue. I suspect that most people would oppose the latter; many more would support the former.

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on October 4, 2017 11:05am Like I said before. If you want to see where New Haven is going.All you have to do is read this book.The same players in this book from New York are the same Playersin New Haven in this book. City for Sale: Ed Koch and the Betrayal of New York

BY WAYNE BARRETT Offers a behind-the-scenes look at the Koch administration and the New York City political machine, profiling the personalities involved in the many scandalous events. Review of City for Sale by James Ledbetter “Today’s reformer is tomorrow’s hack,” Brooklyn boss Meade Esposito used to say. Esposito had a special knack for making this motto a self-fulfilling prophesy. Surely one of his greatest triumphs was the sell-out he and other New York City machine bosses orchestrated around Ed Koch. That is the central story of City for Sale, written by Village Voice reporters Jack Newfield — who moved to the New York Daily Next’s in mid-1988 — and Wayne Barrett. http://www.nationinstitute.org/featuredwork/books/1287/city_for_sale:_ed_koch_and_the_betrayal_of_new_york/

posted by: OutofTown on October 4, 2017 11:45am 1644 is right. TREAD LIGHTLY!!!! Legally, its better to foreclose on a lien than to use eminent domain. Eminent domain has a long and expensive legal process that can allow an individual property owner to benefit from the value created by a City through assemblage or redevelopment in an area. Eminent domain has a large body of legal precedent and procedure that protects individual owners (just look at Hartford’s bad experience around the new ballpark). Foreclosure for non-payment is a better strategy. Good intentions could result in VERY expensive lawsuits paid the City of New Haven several years after the taking. Also, once a City establishes that eminent domain will be employed within a defined geographic area, it announces to the real estate market that the City will use government powers that noone else has - thereby damaging property values in general. Typical investors/owners/buyers/sellers cannot compete with City Hall. The best laid plans ......