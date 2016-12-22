New Antennae OK’d

by Allan Appel | Dec 22, 2016 8:12 am

Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: City Hall

Ever notice those oblong objects that look, in the light of sunset, like golden Art Deco decorations on the facade of the “penthouse” atop historic 129 Church St. across from the green?

They’re Verizon Wireless antennae. They’re concealed and painted to fit in with the design and coloring of the brick building so that most people wouldn’t know they’re there.

Members of the City Plan Commission have noticed.

At the last commission meeting of the year Wednesday night, they voted to approve a special permit allowing Verizon Wireless to replace six of the total array of 15 antennae and install in their place newer model equipment.

“The technology keeps changing and operators swap out antennas,” explained City Plan staffer Anne Hartjen.

“All that concerns me is” whether the new equipment will result in any visual change, said CIty Plan Commission Chair Ed Mattison.

“Visual change will be minimal,” replied Ken Baldwin, the Hartford-based Robinson & Cole attorney for Verizon.

He said that all the new antennae will be on the side of the mechanical “penthouse” atop the building and the new equipment will be painted to match the visuals of the building.

Because the building is in the Ninth Square National Register Historic District, telecommunication installation requires special permit. Verizon has been back to City Plan several times over the last five years in similar fashion to modify equipment.

The point of the upgrade, according to the City Plan staff report, is “to provide downtown New Haven customers [of the service] with enhanced wireless voice and data services.”

The vote was swift and unanimous.