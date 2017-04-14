The Four Questions

• Why is city’s health chief hiding?
• Why did the Board of Ed meet on the first night of Passover?
• Why did a judge side with a protester?
• Why isn’t Dan Malloy running again?
WNHH’s “Friday Pundits” weigh in.
