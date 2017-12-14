Tipping Point: The Video Story

by Steve Hamm | Dec 14, 2017 12:48 pm

Posted to: Business/ Economic Development, Fair Haven, Mill River

New Haven has a long history of sizable businesses that closed their doors or pulled up stakes and moved elsewhere. So why not build local businesses from the ground up that are friendly to the environment, provide good jobs, and are unlikely to leave?

That’s the goal of the founders of A Tipping Point, a not-for-profit organization aimed at promoting sustainable businesses. They’re developing a cluster of businesses run by local entrepreneurs in a corner of Fair Haven. The goal is to help entrepreneurs set up a brewery, a coffee roaster and a mushroom farm that will operate synergistically with one another—minimizing waste and energy usage. (Click here for an article about an event they held this week in Fair Haven.)



A Tipping Point is on the lookout for would-be entrepreneurs and others who want to participate. Contact the organization here.



The above video, created by New Haven journalist Steve Hamm, tells their story.