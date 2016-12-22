Today On WNHH Radio

by Lucy Gellman | Dec 22, 2016 7:59 am

Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: LGBTQ, Politics, WNHH Radio, Marcia Chambers Legal Eagle, Mornings With Mubarakah, Out & About, Paul Bass Dateline New Haven

The most recent programs on WNHH radio dive into civic-minded documentaries, explore the complexities of the Emoluments Clause, catch up on the latest in Halal cooking, and laud the latest anti-discrimination measures for the those in the LGBTQ community.

“Dateline New Haven” host Paul Bass and Documentary Producer/Director Dominique Lasseur discuss the documentaries he helps high school students make to wrestle with pressing civic issues, in the interest of building the roots of a healthy democracy. To listen, click on or download the audio above, or check out WNHH’s “Dateline New Haven” podcast.. This episode was made possible in part thanks to support from Yale-New Haven Hospital.

On this episode, host Melissa Loucks talks new anti-discrimination measures in Michigan and Minnesota, and tells the story of several individuals nationwide facing transgender discrimination in the workplace, and what they are doing to fight it. To listen, click on or download the audio above.

“Legal Eagle” host Marcia Chambers welcomes attorney Dan Klau back to talk about New Haven Independent reporter David Sepulveda’s arrest, how president-elect Donald J. Trump may violate the Emoluments Clause of the constitution when he takes office in January, and collective bargaining in Connecticut government. To listen click or download the audio above.

Host Mubarakah Ibrahim interviews author Yvonne Maffei. Yvonne is the founder of the hugely popular cooking blog and Islamic lifestyle website My Halal Kitchen. Her new book, My Halal Kitchen: Global Recipes, Cooking Tips, and Lifestyle Inspiration, celebrates halal cooking and shows readers how easy it can be to prepare halal meals. Her cookbook collects more than 100 recipes from a variety of culinary traditions, proving that halal meals can be full of diverse flavors. To listen, click on or listen to the audio above, or check out the new Mornings with Mubarakah podcast.

On “Dateline New Haven” Connecticut’s junior U.S. senator looks back on what’s not working in Washington—but also, below the radar, what is. To listen, click on or download the audio above, or check out WNHH’s “Dateline New Haven” podcast.