Today On WNHH Radio

by Lucy Gellman | Dec 23, 2016 7:30 am

Friday’s programs on WNHH radio go full steam ahead into the end of 2016, exploring last-minute local shopping, recapping a crazy year of news, and looking at how New Haveners get their holiday season on.

“Law, Life & Culture” host host Betsy Kim asks Creative Arts Workshop Director Dan Fitzmaurice and Arts Interstices Founder Elinor Slomba how New Haveners can best support local businesses and creatives during the holiday season. To listen, click on or download the audio above.

It’s the last pundit Friday on 2016! Babz Rawls-Ivy, Norma Rodriguez, Joe Ugly and Paul Bass look behind the year-end free parking, tax bill, and foreign policy headlines. To listen, click on or download the audio above, or check out WNHH’s “Dateline New Haven” podcast.

On “Kitchen Sync” host Lucy Gellman takes messages from folks in the community—and a few across the country!—about their own holiday food traditions. To listen, click on or download the audio above, or check out the “Kitchen Sync” podcast.

“LoveBabz LoveTalk” is all about the holidays! Host Babz Rawls-Ivy chats about the holidays with WNHH producer Harry Droz. To listen, click on or download the audio above.

“The Show” host Michelle Turner welcomes community members and organizers Elaine Peters and Marcey Lynn Moore to talk about their annual Kwanzaa celebration. To listen, click on or download the audio above or check out the new “The Show” podcast.