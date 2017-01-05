Today on WNHH Radio

by Lucy Gellman | Jan 5, 2017 12:05 pm

The most recent programs on WNHH radio hold listeners to their New Years’ resolutions, delve into the future of democracy, examine the next stage of the campaign to end homelessness, celebrate the films of 2016, and dance into 2017.

On this episode of “Mornings With Mubarakah” host Mubarakah Ibrahim talks New Year’s Resolutions for 2017, fielding questions from listeners on Facebook and Twitter. To listen, click or download the audio above or check out WNHH’s “Mornings with Mubarakah” podcast.

On this episode of “Dateline New Haven” Host Paul Bass and Yale political scientist Jacob Hacker looks at the dangers to democracy in the wake of Donald Trump’s election—and ways to defend and preserve it. To listen, click or download the audio above or check out the “Dateline New Haven” podcast.

“Deep Focus” host Tom Breen welcomes New Haven movie blogger Dan Heaton and Madison Art Cinemas owner Arnold Gorlick to go through their top 10 movies of the year. The episode also features a number of voicemails from Deep Focus guests, friends, and listeners, sharing their picks for the best movies of 2016. To listen, click on or download the audio above, or check out the “Deep Focus” website.

On this episode of “Alisa’s Culture Cocktail” host Alisa Bowens-Mercado talks with veteran salsa dancer Frank Hall Sr. They celebrate the past, present, and future of Salsa. To listen, click or download the audio above.

Rabbi Jon-Jay Tilsen of Congregation Beth El Keser Israel discusses why he went to North Dakota to visit the reservation where Native Americans are fighting to stop an oil pipeline from running through their land and endangering their drinking water. To listen, click on or download the audio above, or check out WNHH’s “Dateline New Haven” podcast.

Now that Connecticut is about to declare an end to “chronic homelessness,” New Reach’s KellyAnn Day speaks about the huge need remaining to house hundreds of temporarily homeless New Haveners each night in an era of probable state budget cuts. To listen, click on or download the audio above, or check out WNHH’s “Dateline New Haven” podcast.