Today on WNHH Radio

by Harry Droz | Jan 11, 2017

The most recent programs on WNHH radio dive into the politics of the voting process and education inequality, catch up on state education funding, stay update with the JCC renovation process, and explore the controversies associated with the attorney general nomination of Jeff Sessions.

On this episode of the “Legal Eagle” host Marcia Chambers has an in depth conversion with Attorney David Rosen about President-elect Trump’s nomination of Jeff Sessions and possible legal challenges to come after the inauguration. To listen click or download the audio above.

On this episode of “Mayor Monday,” host Paul Bass and Mayor Toni Harp discuss updates to the police chase policy, “restorative justice” policies in the schools, and state education funding, while fielding a call about a police stop that a driver considered racially motivated. To listen click or download the above link, or check the “Dateline New Haven” podcast.

“Tom Ficklin Show” host Tom Ficklin discusses education inequality with Robert Goodrich, one of the co-founders of racce.net. They discuss the problems with the education system, and how find justice within it. To listen, click or download the above link, or check out the “Tom Ficklin Show” podcast.

On today’s episode of “All of Us” Host Greg Grinberg discusses an upcoming What’s Next: Community Conversations meeting presenting the State Forum on Change. To listen click or download the above link, or check out the “All Of Us” podcast.

Jewish Federation chief Judy Alperin Diamondstein updates us on the community’s rebuilding efforts in the week of a 4-alarm fire at the JCC. To listen click or download the above link.

