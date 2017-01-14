The Latest On WNHH Radio

by Harry Droz | Jan 14, 2017 5:59 pm

The latest shows on WNHH radio dig into healthy eating, attend a vegan potluck, explore politics & current events, and delve into cops, cookies, and community.

On today’s episode of “The Table Underground” host Tagan Engel talks with Stacy Spell, community builder extraordinaire, gardener, retired police detective, and Project Longevity New Haven manager, who uses cookies, skills and a whole lotta love to work to end gun violence in New Haven. We discuss police/community partnerships, undoing racism and a delicious brown butter rosemary melt-away cookie to top it off. To listen click or download above link, or check out “The Table Underground” podcast.

On today’s episode of “Pundit Friday” Pundits Babz Rawls-Ivy, Joe Ugly and Markeshia Ricks run down the latest news, including racial tensions in the Million Women’s March, city government legal billing, the latest roadblocks to improving New Haven bus service, and Connecticut senators’ different roles in confirmation hearing. To listen click or download above link, or check out the “Pundit Friday” podcast.

On this episode of “Law, Life & Culture” host Betsy Kim talks to Nutritionist Alisa Scherban and Compassionfest 2017 organizer Tabitha Logan about vegetarianism, veganism, and New Haven’s annual Compassionfest, a vegan potluck for which will be held Jan. 14 at the Unitarian Universalist Society of New Haven. To listen click or download above link.

On today’s episode of “LoveBabz LoveTalk” host Babz Rawls-Ivy talks to health guru and Salad Palace owner Travis Pittman about his choice to own and operate a business based around health. To listen click or download above link, or check out the “LoveBabz LoveTalk” podcast.