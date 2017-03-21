“Fly Jock” To Marshal Freddy Fixer

by Staff | Mar 21, 2017 12:50 pm

The hardest working man in radio is slated to serve as the grand marshal for the 2017 Freddy Fixer parade.

The parade committee announced on its Facebook page on Sunday that nationally syndicated host and radio legend Tom Joyner will serve as the grand marshal for the May 21 event.

It’s another feather in the cap of parade organizers, the Elm City Freddy Fixer Parade Committee, Inc., which recently announced that the parade has been given the green light to host the revitalized parade again this year. The ECFFPC has been granted a special events license from the city for the parade, which starts at 1:30 p.m.

Joyner, best known for his nationally syndicated Tom Joyner Morning Show, is a native of Tuskegee, Ala. and a graduate of the former Tuskegee Institute, now Tuskegee University. He has been in the radio business for more than 30 years, and his foundation, The Tom Joyner Foundation, has raised more than $60 million for students at historically black colleges and universities, according his website.