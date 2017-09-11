Ward 1 Independent Endorses Toni Harp

by Staff | Sep 11, 2017 12:05 pm

Haci Catalbasoglu, the Yale undergraduate running unopposed for the open Ward 1 Board of Alders seat, Monday endorsed Mayor Toni Harp’s bid for a third two-year term.

Catalbasoglu is running in the Nov. 7 general election as an unaffiliated candidate. The Democrats and Republicans are not running candidates for the seat.

His statement on behalf of Harp follows:

Whenever we meet, Mayor Harp and I talk about our love for this city we both call home, and each time, without exception, I am always struck by the sheer depth of her passion for and understanding of the issues that matter most to New Haveners.

After over 20 years serving New Haven residents, as a local alder, a state senator, and now as mayor, Toni Harp brings seasoned experience and dedication to our local government. When President Trump threatened cuts to sanctuary cities and DACA repeal, Toni Harp stood strong for our shared values. And whether it’s improving early childhood reading, engaging at-risk youth to build a better future, or linking local residents to better jobs, Mayor Harp has focused on addressing the inequalities the divide our shared city.

Throughout her last two terms as mayor, New Haven has made real progress. Under her administration, New Haven Public Schools’ graduation rate has increased by nearly 14 percent and more of our city’s students are enrolling and staying in college. Mayor Harp has instituted programs that have drastically decreased crime rates and has hired a new police chief who is dedicated to deepening our city’s commitment to safer, stronger community policing. She’s worked on connecting New Haven youth to services and opportunities, has pledged to keep New Haven at the forefront of combatting climate change, and has balanced the city budget for the last three years. From what I’ve seen over the last four years — and by the numbers — New Haven is better off for Toni Harp’s time as mayor.

I am proud to support her in her re-election campaign so she can keep the city moving forward. I’m proud to stand with someone who shares my commitment to improving our community and ensuring that Yale and New Haven thrive because of each other, with a deeper, more meaningful relationship between our city and our school. If I’m fortunate enough to be elected as Yale’s alder in November, I will look forward to working with Mayor Harp to ensure that relationship thrives.

To every Yalie registered as a Democrat in New Haven, I urge you to vote tomorrow at the New Haven Free Public Library — and I urge you to cast that ballot for Mayor Toni Harp.