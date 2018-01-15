West Street Building Engulfed In Flames

by Aneurin Canham-Clyne | Jan 15, 2018 2:18 pm

Twenty people were displaced following a fire on West Street Sunday night, according to Assistant Fire Chief Orlando Marcano.

The fire, which began at 157 West St., spread to the third floor of the building next door at 159 West and damaged the siding on 163 West. All three buildings were evacuated.

Twelve adults and eight children were displaced by the blaze; two of the adults went to Yale-New Haven Hospital for evaluation for smoke inhalation, though no one was injured, Marcano said.

Firefighters arrived at the fire at 1:22 a.m., following an alarm at 1:16, and immediately called a second alarm given the size and intensity of the blaze.

“When crews arrived the second and third floors were fully engulfed in flames,” Marcano said. Despite arduous weather and the late hour, crews brought the fire under control by 2:35 on Monday morning. Marcano added that 157 West is uninhabitable and will be boarded up; he said the other two buildings could be easily repaired.

Marcano said the cause of the fire is under investigation.