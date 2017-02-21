Window-Smashers Had Expensive Whiskey Taste

by David Sepulveda | Feb 21, 2017 12:29 pm

Posted to: Westville

Standing behind two freshly smashed glass doors cordoned off by yellow crime tape, dejected Westville Wines manager Kumar Bee said he was in shock after a brazen smash and grab robbery today at one of the west side of town’s busiest intersections.

The theft was reported at 4:25 a.m. Tuesday at the fork of Whalley Avenue and Fountain Street, leaving a mass of glass shards strewn on the ground. An employee of the next-door Dunkin Donuts called 911 to report that he heard a noise, which was the liquor store’s alarm.

According to Kumar, the entire cash register was taken in the robbery along with several choice bottles of expensive Macallan and Glenlivet 12-year-old, single malt whiskies.

Customers at the abutting Dunkin Donuts shop continued to stream in for their morning coffee at the busy commercial wedge in the heart of Westville Village, seemingly nonplussed by the nearby damage at Westville Wines. According to Westville Wines owner Sanjay “Sunny” Patil (also the Dunkin Donuts owner), who was first contacted by phone at 5 a.m. by police. The store is expected to reopen after clean-up and repairs to glass doors later in the day.

Patil noted that this was the first time the store had experienced a smash-and-grab theft. Police are investigating.