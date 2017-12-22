Where Jews Go On Xmas

by Paul Bass | Dec 22, 2017 8:07 am

Arts & Culture, Music

In New Haven, many Jews have a Christmas tradition other than Chinese food and movies. They fill (to capacity) a Dec. 24 evening performance by Stacy Phillips & His Bluegrass Characters and a Dec. 25 klezmer show by David Chevan’s Nu Haven Kapelye.

This year, Grammy-winning dobro and fiddle master Phillips’ annual show has a new venue. In the past it was standing room only (and some people turned away to comply with fire codes) at the Outer Space. This Sunday night the performance is moving to the social hall at Congregation Beth El Keser Israel (BEKI), 85 Harrison St., beginning at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free, as are the beer and soft drinks. They pass the hat at the end of the night. (Customers can call ahead to Westville Kosher Market by Friday afternoon to advance-order sandwiches for the show.)

Mandolinist Phil Zimmerman, guitarist Betsy Rome, banjoist Jerry Oland, and bassist Rick Brodsky will join Phillips at the performance.

Asked why he started the annual tradition, Phillips said he “didkn’t want to stay home watching Yule logs.”

Meanwhile, bassist Chevan will spend Christmas afternoon where he has for the past 19 years: at Congregation Mishkan Israel on Ridge Road. Along with hundreds of other people. For the annual klezmer (and other Jewish music) blowout. Led by Chevan’s ever-expanding Nu Haven Kapelye community orchestra. The show starts at 4 p.m. Suggestion donation: $5.

Phillips and Chevan spoke about the tradition and about their music, and played some live tunes, on WNHH radio’s “Chai Haven” program. Click on or download the above audio file or Facebook Live video below to listen.

