Who’s Running & Why On Tuesday

New Haven voters Tuesday will elect the first new probate judge in 32 years, and Republicans are taking a stand in Morris Cove and City Point to try to bring party diversity to the Board of Alders. Those are the highest-stakes races in town Election Day. Polls open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Click here to find out where you vote. Or call the registrar of voters at (203) 946-8035. The probate judge race is the only contested citywide election. Democrat Clifton Graves Jr. faces Republican Melissa Papantones for the position, from which Judge Jack Keyes is retiring. Click here for a story about the issues and backgrounds of the candidates; click here for a story about how the campaign has been in part about informing people of what a probate judge does — and about the fact voters decided who does the job. And click on the Facebook Live video below to watch the two pitch their candidacies on an episode of WNHH radio’s “Dateline New Haven.” Voters will have three names from which to choose on the mayoral ballot. Incumbent Mayor Toni Harp, a Democrat, is seeking a third two-year term, arguing that drops in crime, a development boom, and new programs helping at-risk young people have earned her the post. Working Families Party (WFP) candidate Sarah Ganong, a political organizer who worked on the Bernie Sanders presidential campaign and managed Joshua Elliott’s successful upset victory for a state representative seat, is also on the ballot. But Ganong hasn’t campaigned, and she doesn’t want the job; instead, she is hoping to gain 1 percent of the vote so that her party gets an automatic spot on future municipal ballots. “As part of WFP, I believe in fundamental collective bargaining rights, investments in quality public education and infrastructure, reforms to protect and defend the rights of our immigrant communities, single-payer healthcare, tuition-free public college, comprehensive paid family and medical leave, environmental responsibility, public funding of our elections, and fair taxation of the wealthy,” Ganong, the party’s statewide political director, wrote Sunday in an email to a WFP list serve. She said if she wins the 1 percent, “the WFP will be able to endorse and run candidates all the way down the ticket in the next election here in New Haven.” Marcus Paca also has his name on the ballot as an unaffiliated candidate. But Paca suspended his campaign after losing to Harp by a 3-1 margin in the Sept. 12 Democratic mayoral primary. On Saturday, U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro and U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy came to East Rock for a reelection rally for Mayor Harp. Click on the Facebook Live video at left to watch it. Most candidates for the Board of Alders are running unopposed. Republicans — who currently have no elected alders — have fielded candidates in two wards: Morris Cove’s Ward 18 and City Point’s Ward 6. Republican candidate Joshua Van Hoesen, a Libertarian-leaning software engineer who campaigned with a copy of Thomas Paine’s Common Sense in hand, is taking on Democratic incumbent Sal DeCola in the Cove; click here to read all about that race, and click on the audio file below to hear an interview with Van Hoesen on “Dateline New Haven.” (DeCola declined an invitation to appear on the radio.) The GOP is fielding schoolteacher John Carlson, an active SeeClickFix user, against incumbent Democrat Dolores Colon in City Point; click here to read a story about that race. Colon is the only alder affiliated with Yale’s UNITE HERE union locals — which has a slate that dominates the Board of Alders — to face a challenge Tuesday. Meanwhile, Republican Kate Adams also has her name on the ballot against incumbent Democratic Board of Education member Ed Joyner. But she ended up not fielding a campaign. Two community organizers are squaring off in another contested race, for the open alder seat in Newhallville/Prospect Hill’s Ward 21. Democrat Rodney Williams, a contractor who has spoken out for more city hiring of local contractors, faces independent Steve Winter, an environmental and police-reform activist. Click here for a full story on their race. Petition candidate Mayce Torres also has her name on the ballot in the race for Ward 4 alder in the Hill, against incumbent Democrat Evelyn Rodriguez. The names of Charles Delgado and Tosha James-Goldson will appear as petition candidates against Democrat Michelle Sepulveda in West Hills/West Rock’s Ward 30. The Democrats do not have anyone running for alder in Yale’s Ward 1. The one candidate on the ballot, petition candidate Hacibey Catalbasoglou, therefore is poised to add an independent member to the Board of Alders, which currently has only Democrats. (Click here and here for previous stories about Catalbasoglou.) Four Hill alder candidates are running as a slate: Ron Hurt, Rodriguez, Colon, and David Reyes. Click here to read a story about that. Click here for a story about Ward 20 Alder Delphine Clyburn’s reelection quest. And click here for an official list of all the candidates, including uncontested Democrats, whose names will appear on Tuesday’s ballots.

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on November 6, 2017 4:16pm Like I said Before. The Politician Prayer. The Politician is my shepherd; I shall not want, He leadeth me beside the still factories, He restoreth my doubt in Politics He guideth me to the path of unemployment, He anointeth my wages with taxes,

Surely Poverty and hard living shall follow this administration.And I shall be living in a rented house forever. 5000 years ago, the Politicians said, Pack your camel, pick up your shovel, mount and I shall lead you to the promised land of gentrification. Today, the Politicians will tax your shovel, sell your camel,screw you and tell you the Vote for me I will set you free.

Mark 8:36 KJV: For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?

No shame hast the Judas Goat!!

posted by: wendy1 on November 6, 2017 5:12pm I have always voted because people died to give me this right.

Nothing will change. The ghetto will stay a ghetto. Yale will stay greedy Yale. The unions will remain pathetic vestiges of historic strong unions (steel, cars, Iron). Whites will still ignore blacks. Schools will not teach…..much. Greed will win. Homeless will die. Our hands will remain dirty.

posted by: Patricia Kane on November 6, 2017 5:37pm Where is Marcus Paca’s photo? Did the NHI forget he is STILL a candidate.Suspending a campaign is NOT the same as withdrawing.

You can still VOTE for Paca on Tuesday, despite his missing photo. He is reportedly alive and well and will be at the polls tomorrow.

There are no wasted votes when you vote your conscience.

posted by: Bill Saunders on November 6, 2017 8:06pm Patricia Kane, I had the same question…..seems Mr. Bass forgets his ethical responsibilities as a journalist quite a bit for somebody who has been in ‘the business’ so long….

posted by: Thomas Alfred Paine on November 6, 2017 8:09pm There are two candidates still running for mayor in this race. Two! Therefore, there should be two photographs of BOTH candidates in this article. How is it that the Harp campaign manager can submit a video to this article, but the writer and editor of this paper cannot even include a photograph of a New Haven resident who has challenged Toni Harp in a campaign for months for this office?

Certain rules, regulations and policies of journalistic integrity, decency and equity dictate that every candidate be given equal access and equal coverage without partiality, favoritism or veiled endorsement. The New Haven Independent is violating those rules, failing to adequately and thoroughly report and investigate many issues of concern in an apparent attempt to protect the incumbent mayor and her administration from public scrutiny.

The people have a right to know what is going on in their city, in their government, in their city hall and in their elections.

Tear down this wall, Mr. Bass. Throw off the shackles and the barriers and publish news fit to print, fit to inform and fit to educate and liberate!

Readers want a photograph and a statement about this mayoral campaign that does not imply that Marcus Paca is no longer a serious contender in this race! Failure to do so is a journalistic offense to members of this community! [Ed.: Marcus Paca suspended his general election campaign. There was no campaign to cover. It would be a lie to pretend he had a general election campaign. There was no event to cover or photograph, beyond the Democracy Fund event, which we did cover. The article above mentions that his name is still on the ballot. I respectfully disagree with your assessment that someone who was trounced in a primary and then ended his general election campaign is a “serious contender” in the general election. We extensively covered his primary campaign in the belief that he was running a serious primary campaign. At Marcus Paca’s request, we also organized a primary debate so he would have an opportunity to air his views and challenge the incumbent. We ran many photos of him and opinion articles by him and his supporters and news articles about his primary campaign, even chasing after the campaign trying to find events to cover. Mayor Harp is actually campaigning in the general election. We haven’t been covering her general election events in general because it hasn’t been a competitive race, and we didn’t attend Saturday ‘s event with the senator and Congresswoman, but I felt it was newsworthy enough to include the video of it. Just as we published numerous verbatim opinion pieces by Mr. Paca and his supporters—and none from the Harp camp—in the primary. I know Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton have made it fashionable to blame the press for their personal disappointments; that approach will not bully us into making dishonest news judgments.]

posted by: Bill Saunders on November 6, 2017 9:16pm Paul, When so little of the populace voted in the primary, who the hell are you to make the ‘judgement’ of a candidate’s viability….. you know yourself you are wrong here! [Ed.: My point was that he suspended his general election campaign. He didn’t campaign for the office.]

posted by: Bill Saunders on November 6, 2017 9:39pm And Paul, the bottom line here is it would have been so easy and even-handed to have Mr. Paca’s picture as part of the story—you don’t need a ‘campaign event’ to cover, you have a photo file, and he is a legitimate candidate…. Don’t blame Trump/Hillary press ‘trust’ here…. you made this decision of omission. You know, if Paca isn’t a viable candidate, then printing his picture would have been seen as nice gesture in the spirit of our Democratic Process… You spent more time defending your position, than the time it would have taken to include Mr. Paca’s picture as part of presentation…

posted by: Thomas Alfred Paine on November 6, 2017 10:05pm There is no attempt to bully anyone here, Mr. Bass. There is no attempt to blame you for the outcome of the primary, appeals to Trump and Hillary notwithstanding! No one expects you to lie or make things up. Paca ran a campaign. He is still on the ballot. And whether in your opinion he is a “serious candidate” or not, is really NOT for you to decide. There are a few thousand people in this city who think differently. As a journalist you do not get to decide or think for people in this community. You are simply expected to report events happening in this community. A suspension of a campaign for financial reasons is not equivalent to dropping out of a race, or disappearing from the face of the city, or the earth.

Supporters of Paca are not asking for a lie. They are asking for a photograph that acknowledges that he is a person who was and is still involved in this race.

Whatever you did to cover Paca you did because you were expected to, you were supposed to. So don’t give the impression you were doing his campaign any favors. That is your responsibility as a journalist. I have not asked you to make any dishonest judgments. Just be fair, balanced and consistent.

posted by: jcarlson4ward6 on November 7, 2017 7:19am I think it’s telling when the NHI chooses to not publish photos, or in my case, the worst one you could find. Hopefully, voters will respond to my message of more activities for kids and seniors, paved walks and roads, and actual REPRESENTATION that WORKS for them.

posted by: SparkJames on November 7, 2017 8:03am I appreciate what Sarah Ganong has done for young progressives! Vote Working Families Party!

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on November 7, 2017 8:25am posted by: SparkJames on November 7, 2017 8:03am I appreciate what Sarah Ganong has done for young progressives! Vote Working Families Party! Not True. The Working Families Party Must Go http://www.truth-out.org/opinion/item/27427-the-working-families-party-must-go