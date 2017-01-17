Today On WNHH Radio

by Harry Droz | Jan 17, 2017 3:31 pm

The latest shows on WNHH radio explore the mindset of black millennials, delve into the fight for social justice, get to know some of your State legislators.

On today’s episode of “Kika’s Corner,” Kika Matos speaks with Camelle Scott-Mujahid, Mary Elizabeth Smith, Jesus Morales Sanchez, New Haven advocates for social justice (pictured above). To listen click or download above link.

On today’s episode of “Dateline New Haven” host Paul Bass and State Reps. D’Agostino & Elliott talk about what’s possible to make happen in Hartford this session versus the long-range change they’d like to set in motion, from taxing hedge funders’ profits to reforming the electoral college system. To listen click or download above link, or check out the “Dateline New Haven” podcast.

On today’s episode of “Legal Eagle” host Marcia Chambers and State Rep. Lonnie Reed discuss the start of the legislative year. They delves into many subjects, energy, hacking, Affordable Care Act, and education cost sharing. To listen click or download above link.

On today’s episode of “The Show” host Michelle Turner delves into the mind of black millennials.To listen click or download above link, or check out the “The Show” podcast.