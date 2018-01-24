Woman Dies In Fatal Fall

by Staff | Jan 24, 2018 4:50 pm

Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Legal Writes, Downtown

New Haven and Yale University police officers, along with Yale-New Haven Hospital Protective services, are responding to a fatal fall from Air Rights Garage.





New Haven Police Department spokesman Officer Dave Hartman said in a press release that a 28-year-old woman died in the fall from the garage at 88 York St. mid-afternoon Wednesday.

He said that traffic in the area of North Frontage Road between College and York streets has been greatly impacted. And that portion of North Frontage Road is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. That part of the street will remain closed during the investigation.