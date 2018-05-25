Sections

Wooster Square Wars Over Youth Shelter

Posted to: Housing, Social Services, Wooster Square

Christopher Peak PhotosWooster Square residents shouted each other down, hurled accusations of racism and NIMBYism, and brought some close to tears over a proposal to bring an overnight shelter for homeless youth to a struggling commercial strip of Grand Avenue.

The neighbors said they all admire the idea of an overnight shelter for homeless youth. But they’re bitterly divided about whether the beds should go on Yale’s campus or in their neighborhood.

Those divisions flared up at a tense meeting at New Light High School on Thursday night, where dozens of residents filled a cafeteria and overflowed into the hallway to hear from the project’s backers and make their views known.

“It’s intense,” Aaron Greenberg, Ward 8’s alder, said after the meeting. “In my four and a half years on the board, no issue has inspired such passionate support and opposition as this project.

“I’ve been hearing from constituents for weeks, with emails, phone calls, conversations on the street and through an informal poll I sent out last week, and there really is genuine division and disagreement about the virtues and challenges of the program and the location.”

The meeting focused on an early proposal to expand services for homeless kids at 924 Grand Ave. The site, run by Youth Continuum, is currently a daytime drop-in center where youth (up to 24 years old) can hang until 5 p.m. The nonprofit is considering adding a 20-bed overnight shelter, possibly in the center’s basement or elsewhere in town.

Once Youth Continuum picks an address, the Board of Zoning Appeals will ultimately decide whether to grant a use variance needed to start construction. By code, the board’s five mayoral appointees will weigh whether an emergency shelter is a “reasonable use of the property” that won’t “impair the essential character of the area.”

The idea for the overnight shelter is modeled off Y2Y Harvard Square, a student-run shelter in the heart of Cambridge, Mass. There, kids receive a wide range of services during their monthlong stays, including medical check-ups and legal help, financial literacy workshops and résumé writing sessions, yoga workouts and cooking classes.

That shelter’s co-founder, Sam Greenberg, has moved to New Haven to implement a similar design here.

Working closely with 18 Yale students, his team has met with over 50 organizations and assembled a 13-member advisory board, including Community Foundation for Greater New Haven’s Lee Cruz, Columbus House’s Alison Cunningham, Center Church on the Green’s Rev. Kevin Ewing, Yale Law School’s Emily Bazelon, and Connecticut Coalition for the Homeless’s Mimi Haley.

During the fall semester, students plan to start volunteering at Youth Continuum’s other locations: an emergency shelter at 315-319 Winthrop Ave., a group home at 141 Valley St., and permanent supportive housing at 888 Winchester Ave. That will help them train other students to eventually run the shelter.

At Thursday’s meeting, advocates made clear that the city needs a shelter for the hundreds of New Haven children who experience homelessness every year.

This spring, the public school system said it had identified 676 kids without stable housing. Two-thirds “doubled up” with friends or relatives, a quarter entered homeless shelters and an eighth stayed in motels.Point-in-time counts show that the county is making progress. This winter, the number of homeless youth under 25 years old declined dramatically, down to 97 from 142.

But even if fewer are on the streets, finding a safe place to stay is a still a major challenge for young people, said Paul Kosowsky, Youth Continuum’s chief executive officer.

“It’s very, very difficult to get into the service system, because of the federal definition [of homelessness]. You either have to be living in a shelter or a place that’s not meant for habitation — under a bridge, in a car, in an abandoned building — and we know that most young people don’t do that. They go for a night here and there,” he explained. “Even though they might find a safe place to be on most nights, they often don’t know where they’re going tonight. Because of that, young people end up not being able to get into housing and become a very high risk for getting sexually trafficked, exposed to HIV/AIDS, [victimized by] violence or into legal difficulty.

“Ultimately what it means is that they have to put themselves at increasing levels of high risk before they can get help,” Kosowsky went on, “and we don’t think that’s a reasonable way for young people to be. We want to get them off the streets and into a safe place.”

Neighbors didn’t dispute that there’s a dire need. But they argued that Grand Avenue isn’t a good spot for a shelter. They said there are already too many drug users in Lenzi Park and drunks at Hollywood Package Store and Co-Opp Liquor. Even city officials agreed the location isn’t safe.

“We support this program, just not this location,” said Lt. Mark O’Neill, downtown’s and Wooster Square’s top cop. “There’s too many problems down on Grand Avenue, and I don’t want to add to them.” 

Lt. David Zannelli, Fair Haven’s district manager, added that the police department is already too short-staffed to deal with the constant calls for service at Emergency Shelter Management Services’s beds for homeless men at 644 Grand Ave. ESMS has been trying to move to an alternate location, but has been blocked by the zoning board.

Carmen Mendez, the Livable City Initiative’s neighborhood specialist, added that businesses are already struggling to make it. “We have to revive it; we have to make it welcoming,” she said. “We are killing our commercial spots with social services.”

Many speakers urged Youth Continuum to approach Yale about leasing out space. They said that the model should be replicated exactly like in Harvard Square, where the shelter was right across the street from the Yard, with crowded businesses and school security close by.

“Long ago, when Mansfield couldn’t be walked on because of the crime, Yale ended up buying a lot of the homes there and now it’s beautiful,” Mendez recalled. At Yale, “they have to stretch out their hand to the people who don’t have as well.”

But advocates said that homeless youth wouldn’t be comfortable walking onto campus. If black graduate students are getting the cops called on them, homeless kids who are often racial minorities and gender non-conforming would stand out even more, said Patrick Dunn, director of the New Haven Pride Center.

Kosowsky said he couldn’t understand why the neighborhood wouldn’t let him offer a hot meal and bed downstairs in the drop-in center’s basement, rather than turning youth out onto the street every evening. If the area was as dangerous as residents described, wouldn’t it be safer to keep kids inside? he asked.

Neighbors like Mona Berman and Jeffrey Kerekes have already collected 150 signatures against the project, and they say they haven’t even started organizing yet. Many at the meeting said they’ve endured people defecating in their yards, passing out on the sidewalks and robbing their houses.

“I think it’s time that you folks paid attention to the people that are supporting this city. When we moved here, our neighborhood was horrible. We built it up. We are now major contributors on William, St. John and Lion Streets to the tax base. You are benefiting from us, and yet they think this is Social Service Alley,” Berman said. “I spoke to another business today that deals with children, and they have somebody who sleeps in their backyard every night.”

“Sounds like they don’t have a place to stay, yeah,” Y2Y’s Greenberg said.

“You are not welcome here,” Berman said.

Another soon-to-be homeowner, Emma Lo, a Yale medical student completing her residency in psychiatry, said she was “disappointed” to hear opposition from people “who have money, who have a roof over their head” — a comment that immediately set off the room.

“Let her speak!” “She doesn’t live here!” “It’s not your backyard” “Could you just please be respectful?” everyone said at once.

Lo picked up again by saying that it was a “small ask” to let Youth Continuum expand into their basement.

She said she’d already seen the help the non-profit offered to one of her patients, an African immigrant with a severe mental illness. After an arrest, he lost his housing, then after a hospitalization, he landed at Youth Continuum, she said.

“The alternative for him was staying in his car, wandering the streets and contributing to these problems that you all are mentioning,” Lo said. “I’m proud to go down Grand Avenue and find that there are so many resources for people in my neighborhood. I go running there and see many homeless people that are standing outside loitering, and I love it: I want them to be there. I’m very disappointed by people who have and are not sharing with people who have not.”

Responses flew back. “We pay taxes.” “We have to protect our neighborhood.” “You don’t go in the middle of the night and pick up condoms and needles.”

“These are kids!” Lo yelled.

Alder Greenberg said he hasn’t made up his mind about the project. “I’m still listening,” he said. “The poll is still open, and all my constituents have my phone number and email.”

Comments

posted by: EPDP on May 25, 2018  10:00am

The homeless have every right to walk into the public spaces of Yale University without fear of being harassed by the police.  The problem, if there even is a problem, is with the Yale police department, not the homeless.  The “advocates” of the homeless should work with the police department to ensure that the homeless are not “harassed” by the New Haven or Yale police.  The Police officers and city officials who attended this hearing wish to help the homeless just as much as these so-called “advocates,” if not more.

Alderman Greenberg should do his job and take a position.  Greenberg has proven to be completely deaf when responding to Wooster Square citizens’ complaints.  Aside from the drug needles and alcoholics, recently residents have been complaining to Greenberg about dogs who are running wild in Wooster Park.  A few dog owners do not have their dogs on a leash when they take their dogs for a walk in Wooster Park and Lenzi Park.  Greenberg has done nothing to stop dog owners who have taken over Wooster Park with their frightening leashless Doberman pinschers.

posted by: olive_st on May 25, 2018  10:32am

Thank you for this message, EPDP. As I mentioned to the reporter this is a challenging issue—I have constituents on both sides. I do expect that the Y2Y New Haven organizers heard neighborhood concerns last night. They were clearly and passionately stated.

Wooster Square Park is not an off-leash dog park and I have been working with Lt. O’Neill to ensure that the leash ordinance is enforced, for that pinscher in particular. Please don’t hesitate to give me a call (203 903 1352) about either issue. I’d be happy to chat. Best, Aaron

posted by: JohnTulin on May 25, 2018  10:55am

We should listen to the hard-working taxpayers of this neighborhood, not people like Greenberg and Lo who swoop in here to save the day at other people’s expense.  Maybe when they are older and have worked for decades trying to build-up their neighborhood (against so many already existing obstacles), they will understand the opposition. 

“I go running there and see many homeless people that are standing outside loitering, and I love it” - how tone deaf could you be…

posted by: Noteworthy on May 25, 2018  11:12am

Adults Notes:

1. These are not kids, they’re adults. So, we’re talking about an adult overnight shelter. Kids are under the age of 18. It’s important to get the label right so nobody thinks kids are being served here.

2. How many children in the public schools are shelter challenged is immaterial - they don’t track the population Youth Continuum serves. This makes me wonder about the validity of the numbers of adults YC quotes. 

3. The city and these agencies have created a home and business desert in the heart of Wooster Square. They have done so with complete disregard to the families that live there. It is inconsistent with any normal family values. Do you think its best to have your kids outside and constantly run into people that currently habitate or seek services from the myriad of agencies and social do gooders there?

4. It’s too much already. You’re killing this section of the city. If the Housing Authority thinks it’s a good thing to diversify the lower income families rather than warehouse them in larger complexes - if NYC thinks these services should be spread around - then what’s so hard to understand these intensive social services should be too? Parole office, meth clinic, one homeless shelter already among so many others?

5. Why has there been so little effort to partner with the city in its epic and on-going pathetic ability to launch The Great Escape? You have a building, you have rent. The city has no programs, no volunteers, no real leadership - and the number of beds is virtually the same. All they would say is they don’t like the building and Jason Bartlett hasn’t been very responsive.

6. It’s also worth noting that Greenberg and Youth Continuum have gone all over town building support, lining up big names and is actively seeking donations - millions of dollars - yet, just now are having a discussion with those directly and adversely affected by an expansion of their services.

7. Sounds familiar.

posted by: GSJO on May 25, 2018  11:12am

I’m a resident of Wooster Square, and this initiative has my full support. It is intended for vulnerable teenagers who need help. Would those opposing the project rather they were on the streets? I’ve never once had any trouble here, and I live around the corner from Grand Avenue.

Although I wasn’t able to attend the meeting, I’m shocked and deeply disappointed at the behavior of my neighbors. The insistence that they “support the project but don’t want it here” is pure NIMBYism. I also received an outrageous and inflammatory mass email from one of the residents opposed (who I won’t name) after Alder Greenberg sent out the informal poll.

Let’s be frank: there’s an unmistakeable racial undertone to some of the remarks cited in the article. This whole episode is embarrassing for Wooster Square and for all of New Haven.

posted by: Patricia Kane on May 25, 2018  11:13am

The vision of a shelter located next to the Principality of Yale is a joyous one - and unlikely to happen. The “moat” that protects the Principality for us commoners is mental, rather than physical, but it is just as much a barrier.
    Wooster Square has a fair amount of crime, which is hidden from view by police reports and sotto voce gossip, so I understand and appreciate the fear of one more thing that will bring crime to their front doors and their cars.
    The fact is Grand Avenue is one huge social service zone and adding a few beds for desperately homeless young people seems like a small thing to ask.
    The real problem is a lopsided society in which the winners live like royalty and the rest of us are one calamity - sickness, job loss, divorce, accident - away from losing our footing on the rungs of the ladder.
    Winnings are protected, while disasters are minimally addressed by government, leaving personal charity and the booming non-profit industry to jump in as an interim “fix”.
    The good people of Wooster sq. previously opposed a Breakfast Program at the church on Chapel St. Same visions of marauding homeless people attacking residents were dredged up. None materialized.
    Our concern for our fellow human beings must be stronger than our fears. If not, the authoritarian personalities among us will prevail.

posted by: AverageTaxpayer on May 25, 2018  11:36am

Plenty of places where this shelter could go, besides Y2Y’s Grand Avenue Basement.

Y2Y’s is putting forward an argument that if they move anywhere else, their current clientele won’t be able to find them. That argument is rather silly.

I don’t live in historic Wooster Square, but I know that it is already overburdened with social service agencies, a housing project in its backyard, and significant petty crime rates.

Why not somewhere else?

posted by: brakbrak on May 25, 2018  11:47am

I’ve lived in Wooster Square for many years and I am horrified at the behavior of other Wooster Square residents at this meeting, which I was unfortunately unable to attend. It is disappointing and embarrassing that so many residents of our neighborhood are spending their time and energy to oppose a project to house homeless youth—I can think of few more worthy projects. (Unfortunately I’m not surprised: many other similar projects to help those in need have been rejected vociferously and often quite nastily by Wooster Square residents who claim they aren’t NIMBYs, they just want these services to be located elsewhere. The racial and class dimensions of these complaints are unmistakable.) I live a block from Grand Street and I have never had any kind of problem with anyone using the “social services.” Social services are a good thing and our city needs more of them, not fewer. I would be proud to welcome this facility and its residents to our neighborhood.

(None of this is to let Yale off the hook: Yale’s relentless gentrification of downtown New Haven and refusal to pay the city more than a pittance in lieu of taxes have no doubt contributed to the distribution of services and taxes elsewhere. It sounds to me like there are plenty of homeless youth to warrant a shelter on campus too.)

posted by: Noteworthy on May 25, 2018  12:16pm

How Lo Can You Go Notes:

1. Coming to a meeting like this, without any history or even ownership stake in the neighborhood - and the first comment you make is the class warfare thing is just really bad.

2. If Lo actually goes running and is happy to see homeless people - she will be the first.

3. Be honest - this is not a NIMBY issue. Wooster Square families have been putting up, working on and persevering through this social service desert for decades. It has come to this is enough. It’s time to share the hosting duties.