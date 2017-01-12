Yale, Union Reach Contract Deal

by Paul Bass | Jan 12, 2017 8:05 am

(2) Comments | Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Higher Ed, Labor

It appears 2017 is starting out as a year of labor peace in New Haven, as Yale University and its unions reached a tentative deal on a new five-year contract.

The city’s largest employer reached the deal with its blue and pink collar unions, UNITE HERE Locals 34 and 35.

If ratified, it will set wages and benefits for some 5,000 workers: 3,600 office and research employees represented by Local 34, and another approximately 1,400 dining hall workers, custodians and other blue-collar employees covered by Local 35.

Officials said they will not release details of the pact until their memberships have a chance to vote on it.

Local 34 members will have a chance to do that at a mass meeting scheduled for next Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.at the Shubert theater.

Local 35 members are scheduled to meet at the same time at Battell Chapel two blocks up College Street.

Union officials are beginning Thursday to meet with members in individual departments to discuss the deal’s terms.

Yale and its unions have a long history of conflict, leading to seven strikes in a 34-year period ending in 2003. Tensions about this pending contract contributed to an atmosphere of labor strife in New Haven last year, spilling over into fights at the state legislature and over development projects at the Board of Alders. The academic year started with warnings of a coming showdown.

But by the end of 2016, the relationship had clearly improved, with both sides expressing confidence that they could reach a deal before the current Local 34/35 contract expires on Jan. 20.

Key issues in the negotiations included salary levels; job security, including a union quest to prevent 986 clinical jobs at Yale’s medical school from being converted into non-union Yale-New Haven Hospital jobs; and a Yale request for a two-tier health insurance plan with new employees starting out with lower benefits.

The contract for university’s 65 cops expired last June 30. Officers have worked on a month-to-month contract extension since then while their union, the Yale Police Benevolent Association, negotiates with the university on a new contract. “We’re still in negotiations,” union President Rich Simons said Friday, declining further comment.