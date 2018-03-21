Elm City Y Closing Chapel Street Gym

New Haveners who live or work downtown can walk to exercise studios that specialize in Pilates, yoga, cycling, and even pole dancing. But starting the end of this month, forget jogging on a treadmill or curling dumbbells. Downtown will no longer have a basic gym and fitness center open to the general public, now that the Central Connecticut Coast YMCA announced that it will close the Elm City Y, a gym on the second floor of 900 Chapel St., on March 31. The Central Connecticut Coast Y has run the Chapel Street gym since January 2015, when they took over the space from the former New Haven Fitness. Timothy Bartlett, the chief operating officer for the regional YMCA, broke the news to the New Haven branch’s 325 members via email at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. He said that the gym has seen its membership numbers plummet since the owners of 900 Chapel St. apartment and office building opened a free fitness center on the same floor as the Elm City Y in 2017 that is only available to residents of the building. Elm City Y charges a monthly membership fee that is pro-rated based on each member’s income. “It comes down, financially, it was just not going to work for us,” he told the Independent over the phone. He said that the gym has 12 part-time staff members. He said that current members retain their access privileges to any other Y gym in the country, including nearby facilities in North Haven, Hamden and Milford. In the hallway outside the Elm City Y’s facility on Wednesday afternoon, members visiting for their afternoon workouts were forlorn at the prospect of having to find a new gym further from home or work. “This place really felt like a community space,” said Lindsay Blauvelt, a Yale School of Medicine employee who has been an Elm City Y member since June 2017. “It feels like a New Haven space.” She said that many studios in the area offer yoga, Pilates and pole dancing, but no place besides the Y offers a basic fitness room. She said she would consider signing up with the Yale gym, since she has access privileges through her job, or with mActivty Gym on Niccol Street in East Rock, though she said that she far prefers the downtown accessibility of the Y. Mike Casale, a former employee at New Haven Fitness who has been working out at the Y for over a year, said that he will likely have to find a gym closer to where he lives in North Haven. He said that he hopes that Tyler MccCauley, the former co-owner of the old New Haven Fitness, buys the space and brings back his old gym.

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on March 21, 2018 4:27pm Snake-Oil and Three Card Monte Being Sold.From what I hear get ready for

posted by: Jonathan Hopkins When most large residential buildings Downtown include private, in-house fitness centers for their residents, it’s not surprising that a storefront gym struggles to attract customers and is forced to close. As the article mentions, 900 Chapel added a fitness center for residents, which was done in order to compete with the new residential construction Downtown. Other, older Downtown residential buildings are doing the same. While these new market rate, private-equity financed residential complexes being built bring residents Downtown, I wonder what the net impact is on use of public spaces, streets, local bars, recreational facilities, movie theaters, and other spaces traditionally supplied by storefront businesses when these new buildings have private courtyards, corridors, roof terraces, co-working spaces, fitness centers, bars, game rooms, screening rooms, and all sorts of other privatized residential amenities. My suspicion is that in our quest to welcome and attract real estate investors to New Haven, we have sacrificed a more democratizing form of urbanism in favor of private real estate investment products.

posted by: __quinnchionn__ on March 21, 2018 5:22pm My actual reaction to this is that it’s no surprise, really. I often notice that if new businesses decide to come to Downtown New Haven they usually last that long, and if some of them do then it’s a miracle. Downtown itself is short on apartments and hotels. It wouldn’t so much be surprising if it was converted into an apartment, hotel or just another retail store in the future.

posted by: NHVCyclist on March 21, 2018 5:51pm Trying to add a counterpoint to commenters who will make it into something it’s not - I went to this gym for a while, and I did enjoy it. But the writing was on the wall.

- Expensive, even at some tiers of the low-income subsidized levels.

- New competition from mActivity, District Activity Center, and yes, many of the apartment buildings in the immediate vicinity have their own free gym. Yale has free gyms for students and employees, who comprise a lot of the downtown population.

- Equipment was okay, but not great. Damaged equipment would take a long time to repair. Even the barely-functioning water fountain took weeks, if not more, to repair. Compare to mActivity which is pristine…

- Very inconvenient if you needed to drive there (live too far to walk or its cold out…its the northeast). The validated parking @ the Omni was only during certain hours and was unreliable.

- It’s in a PMC building…we know they aren’t the most wonderful landlords. Often a pain to even get access to the building, smelled weird a lot of the time, constant broken elevators, and maybe this explains the plumbing issues in the locker rooms that would be left unaddressed for months. Again, compare to ownership of mActivity & District which clearly take pride in their spaces. Basic competition here folks. mActivity, DAC, etc, come in at the same or not much higher price point, and offer larger spaces, more/nicer equipment, free parking, etc. Or if you’re getting in the car anyway, head to one of the big corporate gyms in Hamden or East Haven and pay way less to get more value than the Y. Please don’t take this as bashing the Y. I enjoyed being a member there for 2 years. Moved and mActivity is more convenient, and it also opened my eyes to how much more value I could get.

posted by: NHVCyclist on March 21, 2018 6:09pm ...Also I forgot to mention the limited/often inconvenient hours that could get inconvenient for working people. (Meaning, not the student crowd…many of which can go to a free gym anyway). Anyway, this differs from downtown bars, movie theaters, coffee shops, etc because a gym is not a destination. Gyms are part of people’s routines, thus convenience is #1. For reasons such as price, odd parking, odd accessibility/parking, limited hours, and so on, maybe the Y wasn’t meeting that need as well as the competition. Maybe more than absolutely 0 advertising would have helped…the place wasn’t at street level, many people didn’t even know it existed. I guess it’s nice to have a social area in an apartment building with the occasional movie screening, but I don’t know anyone who wants to limit their social interactions and “going out”-time to staying within the limits of a single building.

posted by: ElmCityBiddy on March 21, 2018 6:12pm Current members can use the other facilities run by the Central Connecticut Coast Y, but the closest one—Hamden/North Haven—is 30-75 minutes away by bus each way, depending on the time of day and available line. Add that to your workout time if you don’t own a car—not a useful consolation prize. As for alternatives within New Haven, I don’t see Mactivity or the JCC offering sliding scale, income sensitive membership to community members anytime soon. Jonathan Hopkins has hit the nail on the head, I’m afraid, when it comes to accessible community resources like this.

posted by: NHVCyclist on March 21, 2018 6:25pm ECB - Looks like DAC is running a promotion right now.

If I recall, at that price it’s less than the full-price, and even some of the discounted levels that the Y had. And its on the bus line. Also I’d hope they are giving members refunds and not suggesting people go out of town…car or no car that’s not reasonable.

posted by: ElmCityBiddy on March 21, 2018 6:51pm NHVCyclist, the Y has a financial assistance program beyond its sliding scale rates for individuals and families truly in need. I don’t see DAC or Mactivity offering means-tested scholarships for $15/month memberships any time soon.

posted by: Jonathan Hopkins For the four years that I was a member at the gym (2 years as New Haven Fitness and 2 years as the YMCA), I found the convenience of being able to stop by on my way from from work with my bike to outweigh the cost, limited equipment selection, and limited hours. I considered switching to other fitness center several times, but couldn’t justify the added cost or greater travel distances of another gym. I don’t doubt that there are many reasons for the gym closing, but I definitely wonder about its possible connection to larger forces at play in the City outside of this particular fitness center.

posted by: Kevin McCarthy on March 21, 2018 9:12pm 3/5ths, if there apartments in this space a year from now, I’ll buy you a drink (alcoholic or not - your choice). If there aren’t, you go a year without using the phrases “snake-oil”, “three card Monte” or “gentrification vampires” Deal?

posted by: NHVCyclist on March 21, 2018 9:19pm Kevin - Would not be surprised if it becomes apartments. It’s an apartment building, after all.

Check the Between Two Rocks article “WELCOME TO NEW HAVEN’S STRANGEST APARTMENT BUILDING” about this particular building. If they can successfully convert old mall stores into (strange) apartments, an unused gym space should be a walk in the park for them.

I think that particular floor is mostly office space, though. ECB - I know, I understand completely and I’m actually quite sad about the loss of this place. The Y does good works beyond being “just a gym.” I’m just pointing out other options for people looking for “just a gym.”