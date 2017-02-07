YNHH Scholarship Opens Medical Doors

by Lucy Gellman | Feb 7, 2017 7:33 am

Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Health

Students intrigued by the medical profession, take note: An annual scholarship program through the Yale New Haven Hospital Auxiliary is trying to open doors that may have been financially closed to them in the past.

Yale-New Haven Hospital announced that news in a press release from Mark D’Antonio, media relations coordinator for Yale New Haven Hospital (YNHH), Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital and the Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven. Over the next month, the auxiliary—a service-oriented group of volunteers linked to the hospital—will accept applications for the program, ultimately offering 10 scholarships of $1,500 to students interested in or trying to enter the healthcare profession.

“Scholarships are based on academic excellence; financial need; personal statement; and community service, including school and community activities and/or employment,” the release reads. The deadline for applications in March 8.

In a later exchange with the Independent, D’Antonio called it it “one of the more beneficial programs we have here.”

“It represents not only generous financial financial commitment, but also ties in with our mission to help the community and those who want to pursue careers in health care,” he said.

The scholarship program is open to students in Bethany, Branford, Cheshire, East Haven, Guilford, Hamden, Madison, Milford, New Haven, North Branford, North Haven, Orange, Wallingford, West Haven and Woodbridge. There is no age requirement.