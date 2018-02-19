Artists Eyed For $40M “Clock Shop Lofts”

by Paul Bass | Feb 19, 2018 11:07 am

(19) Comments | Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Arts & Culture, Housing, Wooster Square, True Vote

A developer is seeking a 15-year tax break and $400,000 in city environmental clean-up help to transform a long-vacant clock factory complex on Hamilton Street into 130 low- and moderate-income apartments for artists. The developer, the Portland, Oregon-based Reed Realty Group, has “99 percent” of its needed financing in place to undertake the $40 million project, according to a filing with the Board of Alders by city Economic Development Administrator Matthew Nemerson. (Reed has formed a Connecticut limited liability corporation, Taom Heritage New Haven, in conjunction with a Bay Area investment firm called Silfra 100M to undertake this project.) Reed has an agreement to purchase the property for $1.7 million. (Click here to read the details of that agreement. Click here to view the site plan.) The city had been trying for years to find someone to renovate the historic 130,000-square-foot factory complex just on the east side of I-91 in Wooster Square. It has been empty for more than three decades. The developers plan to undertake the renovation of the “Clock Shop Lofts” with a mix of private financing, low-income historic tax credits obtained through the Housing Authority of New Haven, and other federal and state tax credits. The property, a block from where the Housing Authority of New Haven is rebuilding the Farnam Court development, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The development company projects that the site needs a $6.5 million environmental clean-up. The Harp administration is asking the alders to approve a $400,000 grant from the city’s Economic Development Capital Projects bonds fund toward that effort. The state is expected to put in around $4 million toward the effort under its brownfields loan program. The Harp administration is also seeking approval of a tax abatement agreement for the project, under guidelines in a state affordable housing law, freezing taxes at the current rate for 15 years after construction ends. The complex currently pays $46,000 a year in taxes to the city. The developer will “work with the community” to select tenants for the complex, Nemerson wrote, seeking “artists who come from and represent the community as well as ... from outside of New Haven’s borders to enhance arts activities within New Haven.” The proposed abatement order and grant approval were submitted in advance of Tuesday’s night’s full meeting of the Board of Alders. Wooster Square Alder Aaron Greenberg said he supports the abatement and clean-up grant. “The project will bring the beautiful and historic clock factory back to life,” he said. “I’m especially excited that the units will offer an affordable place to live for New Haven’s creative community.” More than 1,500 workers once turned out more than three million clocks a year at the site, originally called the Jerome Manufacturing Company complex, before it closed in 1959. Since then it has been rotting. Founder Chauncey Jerome was considered an innovator in mass production techniques for clocks. Previous dreams for reviving the property failed to come to fruition. City economic development staffer Helen Rosenberg, who is quarterbacking the current project, was working on the same property back in 2000 when the city won $1.5 million in federal grants and loan guarantees to tear down part of the complex to enable Palmieri Food Products to expand its spaghetti-sauce business. But the New Haven Preservation Trust opposed the demolition, and the city ended up not accepting the money. Since then some demolition has “happened anyway by deterioration,” Rosenberg noted. 130 Apartments, 100 Designs Reed Realty, which has been in business around a decade, specializes in historic rehabs, including a recently completed renovation of an old hotel into the 20-story mixed-use Jefferson Memorial Tower in Birmingham, Alabama, according to Joshua Blevins, the company’s director of historic redevelopment and governmental affairs. Part of the challenge of renovating it, in addition to the environmental clean-up, lies in the fact that the complex’s 12 buildings were gradually constructed between 1866 and and 1936. That means designing new apartments there is more complicated, according to Blevins. He said the company is about to being an historic rehab of an old wool factory in Lawrence, Mass.. That complex has over 500,000 square feet. But because it is laid out in a basic horizontal design, it required only four different architectural designs for the apartments, Blevins said. By contrast, the architects on the New Haven project, Crosskey, needed to come up with 100 different designs for the 130 apartments because of the different floor layouts. “You don’t have the same efficiency in running a water line, a drain line” as in a building that was constructed all at once in block style, Blevins said. “From the outside the [clock] building looks to have been built in one or two phases. From the inside you might have a different floor height. This column is here. The next column is two feet off of center because it’s actually in a building that was built 20 years earlier. You can’t just have a big column in the middle of a bedroom or two feet in front your dishwasher.” The apartments will mostly be one and two bedrooms, Blevins said. Some one-bedrooms will be as large as 1,000 square feet, leaving room for artists to work as well as live in them. He said rents will qualify as “affordable,” targeted to lower and moderate-income artist and “maker” renters. (He didn’t have details on the rental prices.) “Great cities generally have great art. They have a great creative class of people. We don’t want those people to be priced out of being able to stay in New Haven,” he said. “Keep it vibrant and funky.” “We feel like these buildings deserve to have some new life breathed back into them so they can have a second go at things and give something back to the community,” Blevins added. “We’re pretty optimistic about the building. We think it’s got a tremendous amount of character. It has a proud industrial heritage.” Daniel Fizmaurice, who runs the Arts Council of Greater New Haven, praised the proposed project, saying it follows a path forged by the late local powerbroker and arts patron C. Newton Schenck. Newt Schenck participated in early versions of planning for the clock factory to become arts-related housing, Fitzmaurice said. “Fifteen years later, the need for affordable artist housing locally has only grown. However, it will also make New Haven a destination for artists, and eventually audiences, from throughout the tristate area.

Post a Comment

You must be logged in to comment

If you already have an account, please log in here | If not, please .

Comments

posted by: Noteworthy on February 19, 2018 11:15am Clean Their Clocks Notes: 1. Just say no. This city is broke. It can’t cover its existing deficits without constantly refinancing its bonds and avoiding payments - we should borrow more money to make the problem worse? No. 2. Tax abatement means it will far into the future before the possibility of full property tax payments are remotely possible. So even if the current $46K stands - it will not change the financial picture for New Haven. When it comes time to pay the full rate - there will be another appeal to extend the abatement because the project is not financially viable - think Ninth Square debacle. 3. Taxpayers here are as generous as they need to be via the state program. We all pay into that program too. That’s enough.

posted by: Kevin McCarthy on February 19, 2018 11:16am But of course, we all know that artists are gentrification vampires.

posted by: Esbey on February 19, 2018 11:36am Sounds like a good deal for the city. A small grant and an extended tax abatement brings in millions in state funds + 130 new lower-rent apartments that will eventually be on the tax rolls. You could reasonably oppose the abatement if you think the building will be developed without it. History suggests otherwise, especially given its historic status, meaning *less* eventual tax revenue without the abatement. I do wonder a bit about the privileging of artists over other low(ish) income groups. I feel like it may partly be a way to exclude certain low income groups without being explicit about it. Maybe artists contribute back more to the community by their activities? But more than a beginning public school teacher? I am not so sure.

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on February 19, 2018 12:06pm posted by: Kevin McCarthy on February 19, 2018 11:16am

But of course, we all know that artists are gentrification vampires. We all know that the gentrification vampires are behind this. posted by: Esbey on February 19, 2018 11:36am I do wonder a bit about the privileging of artists over other low(ish) income groups. I feel like it may partly be a way to exclude certain low income groups without being explicit about it. How True.

posted by: 1644 on February 19, 2018 12:18pm On one hand, fifteen years seems like a short time compared to the half-century it has been vacant. On the other hand, what happens when that fiscal cliff approaches in 15 years? A phase-in seems to make more sense. Like Esbey, I do wonder, why artists? Why not teachers, firefighters, cops, etc? Guys like Firefighter Chin? As for discrimination, New Haven seems to have lots of “minority” artists. The leaders of the Dixwell project are black, and I think of Mr. Wisdom’s custom clothing, too. NHI regularly runs articles about the local arts scene that highlight “minority” artists.

posted by: Noteworthy on February 19, 2018 12:20pm Tax Credit Notes: 1. The accumulating tax credits from the Housing Authority, the state and the feds will either be sold for 80% of face value or be used to make sure the corporation that owns this property will not pay income taxes for a very long time. 2. Generally, tax credits are based on the acquisition cost of the property plus rehab costs and allocated across a set number of years. It used to be 10 - it may be longer now. 3. Whatever the formula is means this has high profit potential - and any abatement of property taxes are not necessary for viability. Property taxes are also a function of rent - let the tenants pay like they do everywhere else. 4. Saying they’re going to target artists over others is kind of an interesting take on things. If you’re not an artist, you can’t live there? Asking all of us to pay for the benefit of a targeted few is unseemly. Still say no.

posted by: robn on February 19, 2018 1:07pm I have a problem with a 15 year tax abatement. New Haven homeowners have been hammered by radically escalation property taxes and , in the case of those that rent apartments in their home, an unlevel playing field of developer units that pay far below rate for far too long. This is too much.

posted by: robn on February 19, 2018 2:29pm Every new tax abatement should be accompanied legislation giving guaranteed dollar for dollar property tax reduction equal to the total abatement dues at the expiration of the abatement. If that can’t be done, then the abatement isn’t worth it.

posted by: Brian McGrath A good deal for the city. Short sighted posters do not understand the economics. Low-mod credits can be obtained for any property in the city but remediation grants do not grow on trees. Unless this factory building is remediated it may sit another 50 years and never be on the tax rolls. Favoring artists is not a bad idea if you can figure out how to discriminate by occupation through the rental process. Low-mod credits also contribute federal dollars into the New Haven development system. Mentioning the Ninth Square was irrelevant. The City volunteered to refinance that project to keep it from going market rate. Don’t blame the owners.

posted by: DFitzmaurice on February 19, 2018 3:00pm With all due respect, artists that this project will attract have very different professional circumstances from teachers, firefighters, and police officers: 1.) need adequate physical space and supportive neighbors to work at home 2.) part-time or gig-to-gig income, paying out of pocket for health insurance or any other benefits These unique needs are built into this project. Other cities are supporting similar initiatives but I’m optimistic that the Clock Shop Lofts will keep New Haven in a competitive position to both retain and attract artists.

posted by: mikewestpark on February 19, 2018 3:07pm 15 years, absolutely not. How are you going to explain to someone in East Rock that this company is only going to pay half of the yearly taxes that they are paying now for the next 15 years. In 15 years that person in East Rock likely (with the way our taxes are increasing) will be paying the same taxes as this entire complex. That not fair to the rest of us who invested in this city when the city had higher crime and wasn’t as prosperous., Yet we invested, albeit on a smaller scale, and it’s bad business and even worse governance to allow this deal that will allow this company to prosper from the turnaround that earlier Newhaveners made happen (and no, it isn’t anyone in politics that can take credit for the turnaround, it happed in spite of them, not because of them). Businesses the size of the one wanting this project’s completion are do not get into deals like this unless they know they are investing in a good market. New Haven is not Flint Michigan. We no longer have to do ridiculous giveaways to attract business here.

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on February 19, 2018 3:28pm posted by: Kevin McCarthy on February 19, 2018 11:16am

But of course, we all know that artists are gentrification vampires. What Role Do Artists Play in Gentrification?

By Peter Moskowitz

Sep 11, 2017 6:21 pm Researchers have long identified four distinct stages of gentrification. The first is when the artists, so-called hipsters, and other individuals move into a low-income neighborhood and start repairing its often vacant structures. The fourth is when gentrification is mostly carried out by developer conversions and an influx of business or managerial middle class. But in my recent book, How to Kill a City: Gentrification, Inequality, and the Fight for the Neighborhood (2017), I argued there’s nearly always a stage 0, when a city opens itself up to gentrification. The authors of “The Fine Art of Gentrification” found that government grants and tax breaks to developers were a necessary component of the East Village’s gentrification-by-art in the 1980s. The artists wanted to be there, but they needed government assistance for permanent change to really take hold. https://www.artsy.net/article/artsy-editorial-role-artists-play-gentrification NYC Artists’ Lofts Before and After the Loft Law As written in the same New York Times article, by 1970, some artists were already worried that “Real estate developers would jump at the chance to replace the [neighborhood’s] stubby buildings with profitable high-rise buildings.” There was also concern that the city’s Planning Commission may simply raze the neighborhood to make way from middle-income housing. These concerns were not unfounded. Buildings that had sold for $30,000 in 1960 were, by early 1970, being sold for $150,000. https://www.cityrealty.com/nyc/market-insight/features/trending-in-ny/nyc-artists-lofts-before-after-loft-law/4621 Be careful what you ask for.

posted by: Noteworthy on February 19, 2018 3:57pm The creature of the City Hall machine speaks - we’re short sighted. Yeah, and we were short sighted when we warned against rampant debt, unpaid pensions, endless reliance on the state and feds, an unaccountable BOE, short term financial gimmicks and unaccountable waste and abuse of the private PILOTS and tax gimmicks that put an increasing amount of pressure on homeowners and other tax paying businesses. Now look at the mess that is city finances. If our economy is so robust - the project will stand on its own without more subsidies from homeowners over and above what we contribute the millions they’ll get from the state.

posted by: OhHum on February 19, 2018 4:31pm How does one determine who is an artist? In the New Haven world of ART, one need only make the announcement that they are an artist to be recognized as one of the elite. Perhaps a panel of recognized artists would judge the “artists” portfolio before determining their “artist” status. But alas, this certainly would not be egalitarian enough for the ART scene of New Haven. So…we’re back to allowing anyone who says they’re and artist rent in the artists residential loft space. What a setup for disaster. But this is what New Haven has become.

posted by: EPDP on February 19, 2018 6:53pm What does local artist Bill Saunders think about this?

posted by: Kevin McCarthy on February 19, 2018 8:18pm Mikewestpark, I’ve been an East Rock homeowner for 25+ years (SoHu, not St. Ronan Street). Your assertion that the developer is going to pay only half of the taxes East Rockers pay now is implausible. As high as property taxes are in the neighborhood, I very much doubt that anyone is paying $92,000 in taxes per year. You’re right that New Haven is not Flint. But this property has been vacant for more than 30 years, i.e., several real estate boom and bust cycles. If you think it will be redeveloped without substantial government assistance, I have a bridge you might be interested in. 1644, a phase-in makes sense. But I don’t think it is an option under current state law, which governs the abatements the city can grant. Noteworthy, the same thing applies to your first comment - the city cannot extend the abatement under current law. Of course, the legislature can amend the law, but I don’t see that happening any time soon. 3/5ths, I wrote my first post to prompt your response. In some cases, artists are indeed a catalyst for gentrification. But, notwithstanding the best efforts of my hipster friends, New Haven is not Williamsburg. Robn, I don’t understand your 2:29 post - it is missing several words. OhHum, you require applicants to file their recent federal tax returns with the application, to verify their income and occupation.

posted by: 1644 on February 19, 2018 8:23pm From the map, this building is the site of the late Stage Door Johnny’s and its successor strip clubs (which change names after each shooting). It’s an undesirable residential location, with the exception of Ferraro’s supermarket across the street. On East Street is the the Catwalk strip club, some sort of addiction treatment facility, and, of course, the high-cost/low income housing to the north. Tucked between the interstate and the railway, I have a hard time seeing how people with other options would choose to live here. It’s pretty desolate.

posted by: robn on February 19, 2018 8:32pm KM, Bottom line, the city is giving more and more generous incentives to private developers that are rolling those incentives into housing products that are intense competition for local homeowners who rent apartments in their overtaxed homes (rentals that barely if even pay the outrageous property taxes charged by the city). This plan is forcing homeowners to subsidize competition by paying the competitions taxes. Incentives made sense in the 90’s but not now.

If you don’t understand my last post here it is in a nutshell. I don’t want to give tax breaks to any more private developers unless the city can promise a dollar for dollar return to other tax payers (in the form of a tax reduction) by the end of a reasonable term like 7 years.