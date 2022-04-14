DuBois-Walton, Russell Eye Treasurer Runs

Posted to: Politics

Laura Glesby Photo Karen DuBois-Walton at a recent affordable housing rally outside City Hall.

Bass photo Erick Russell.

Rumored state treasurer candidate Karen DuBois-Walton says a ​“big announcement is coming in the next few days” — and New Haven’s top Democrat has already joined the bandwagon.



Meanwhile, a second active New Haven Democrat, Erick Russell, formally jumped into the race Thursday.

DuBois-Walton, who runs New Haven’s housing authority and the State Board of Education, has been laying the groundwork to leap into a sudden vacuum at the top of this year’s Democratic ticket. The vacuum emerged last week when incumbent State Treasurer Sean Wooden announced he won’t see reelection, just a month before the state convention.

Politicos throughout town said they’ve been discussing the race with DuBois-Walton, who is widely expected to make a formal announcement. Among them is Democratic Town Chair Vincent Mauro Jr., who said he’s backing DuBois-Walton for the position.

“Karen is a unique candidate. People statewide are seeing what New Haven has seen for many years about her competence and her character and her work ethic. She will bring a fresh take to the treasurer’s role,” Mauro told the Independent. (Click here to read a previous story about DuBois-Walton’s 15-year tenure overseeing the housing authority.)

New Haven attorney Erick Russell, vice-chair of the state party, has also made the rounds seeking support. Like DuBois-Walton, Russell said to expect an announcement in ​“the coming days.” (Read more about Russell in this previous story.) Update: Russell formally announced his candidacy Thursday afternoon. He said he is resigning his state party position in order to run. In a release, he cited his years of experience as an attorney representing state and local governments in the area of public finance, helping clients secure necessary resources to develop critical infrastructure projects, build new housing, and save taxpayer money by responsibly managing their financial liabilities.”

Dita Bhargava, a Greeniwch fintech COO who ran against Wooden for the party’s nomination in 2018, is running again, the only Democrat to have officially announced a candidacy so far since Wooden’s surprise decision. Harry Arora of Greenwich is seeking the Republican nomination.

Wpifler Photo Mauro: If it's good enough for Greenwich ...

New Haven Democrats — who generate the largest share of votes for the party each election cycle — have complained that no Democrat from the city has appeared on the November ballot for statewide office since John DeStefano’s 2006 gubernatorial run.

Now, in addition to DuBois-Walton’s expected treasurer bid, New Haven City Health Director Maritza Bond has officially announced her campaign for secretary of the state, another open position with the pending retirement of incumbent Denise Merrill.

Mauro is pleased, and pushing Bond’s candidacy as well as DuBois-Walton’s.

“New Haven has two amazing candidates running for office in Karen and Maritza,” he said.

He has already heard ​“grumblings” about the prospect of too many New Haveners on the ticket.

“My simple answer: New Haven shouldn’t be treated different from anyone else. There are two people from Greenwich on the ticket,” U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Gov. Ned Lamont, both of whom are seeking reelection, Mauro noted. ​“There are two people running from Middletown on the ticket,” in secretary of the state candidate Matt Lesser and incumbent Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz. ​“Four years ago there were two people from Hartford on the ticket,” Merrill and Wooden.



Delegates will gather at a convention in Hartford the first weekend of May to endorse candidates for the statewide races; challengers who receive 15 percent of delegate votes or who subsequently gather enough signatures on petitions can force a party primary.