City Fires Worker For Alleged $11K Theft

by Paul Bass | Aug 23, 2018 2:47 pm

The Harp administration fired a veteran government employee after an audit revealed over $11,000 in in unauthorized charges to a city credit card.

City labor relations chief Tom McCarthy visited the employee’s office Wednesday afternoon to deliver the news and escort the employee out of City Hall.

Police have opened a criminal investigation into the matter; cops were expected in City Hall Thursday afternoon to start collecting evidence. Given that the investigation is ongoing, police had no comment.

The employee could not be reached for comment. (The Independent’s policy is generally not to name people accused of crimes until we receive their side or until they’re convicted, unless they’re public figures or if their positions directly impact public safety or policy.)

Mayoral spokesman Laurence Grotheer Thursday confirmed the termination.

“A routine audit prompted a more thorough internal investigation. This unauthorized use was discovered and tied to this employee, and the employee was dismissed” within 24 hours, Grotheer said.

The employee had worked in a city government office job with non-supervisory and non-policymaking responsibilities for over 20 years and in recent months moved to a new similar administrative position. Under union rules, the employee was still technically working under an initial three-month probationary period in the new position.

The employee allegedly obtained a city credit card issued to mayoral Deputy Chief of Staff Patricia Lawlor while Lawlor was out on sick leave, according to people familiar with the case. Then $11,088.15 of charges, including for room and board, appeared on the card over several months from a local motel which does business with the city temporarily lodging people during emergencies.