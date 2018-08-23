Ecocide: Waste Management

by Zoe Matthiessen | Aug 23, 2018 7:32 am

He can take in his beak

Food enough for a week,

But I’m damned if I see how the helican. —Ogden Nash Zoe Matthiessen is a New Haven-based artist.

