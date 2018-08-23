Ecocide: Waste Management

Click here to see a larger version of this illustration.
He can take in his beak
Food enough for a week,
But I’m damned if I see how the helican.
—Ogden Nash
by| Aug 23, 2018 7:32 am
Posted to: Arts & Culture, Op-Art, Ecocide, Environment
