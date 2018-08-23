Sections

Ecocide: Waste Management

Click here to see a larger version of this illustration.

He can take in his beak
Food enough for a week,
But I’m damned if I see how the helican.

—Ogden Nash

 

Zoe Matthiessen is a New Haven-based artist.

