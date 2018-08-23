Sections

It’s College Street vs. The Shubert

Thomas Breen photoThe next occupant for a vast, publicly owned commercial space on Crown Street will be either a mid-size music venue run by a successful local concert promoter, or two smaller performance spaces and a rehearsal studio run by a consortium of local theaters in collaboration with a small private Catholic college.

Those were the results of the New Haven Parking Authority’s three-month-long Request for Proposal (RFP) process to find a new business for the nearly 10,000 square-foot, publicly owned commercial space on the street level of the Crown Street parking garage at the corner of Crown Street and College Street.

The parking commissioners released the RFP in May, and formally closed the submission period on Thursday afternoon at the Parking Authority’s headquarters at 232 George St.

At exactly 3 p.m., Brian Seholm, the Parking Authority’s chief financial officer, opened the applications and read the names of those who had applied.

He announced that the Parking Authority received submissions from two applicants.

It received one application from the New Haven Center for the Performing Arts (NHCPA), the nonprofit that runs the successful College Street Music Hall across the street.

The second application came from a consortium of Long Wharf Theatre, the Shubert Theatre, and Albertus Magnus College.

John Fisher, the executive director of the Connecticut Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA), which runs the century-old Shubert next door to the vacant space on College Street, said the consortium of Long Wharf Theatre, the Shubert, and Albertus Magnus hopes to build two performance spaces and a rehearsal studio in the vacant commercial space.

Local attorney Steve Mednick, who represented NHCPA at Thursday afternoon’s announcement, said that his client hopes to replicate but on a slightly smaller scale what College Street Music Hall has been doing across the street for the past several yearsl.

“We think this space can open us up to some performers that New Haven is not currently getting,” Mednick said about NHCPA’s plans for a mid-size concert venue in the garage commercial space.

After the reading of the applications, Parking Authority counsel Joseph Rini said he was a bit surprised that the Parking Authority received only two proposals, considering how 45 people visited the space during a venue-bid tour in July. However, he and city transportation chief Doug Hausladen noted, the space is huge at nearly 10,000 feet.

Rini said that now a review committee consisting of three members from the Parking Authority, three members appointed by the mayor, and the mayor’s chief of staff will review the two proposals.

That review committee will provide comments to the Parking Authority hopefully within the next month, and then the Parking Authority will ultimately decide between the two. Rini said the Parking Authority will likely pick between the two applicants during its October meeting.

Click on the Facebook Live video below to watch the reading of the submissions.

 

Comments

posted by: new havener on August 23, 2018  6:13pm

This is too confusing…Toad’s Place , a renown venue,  is not bringing any name bands in, College St Music Hall, a fabulous venue, is seemingly struggling as well for top-flight shows, while the Capital Theater in Port Chester does great, yet New Haven needs a smaller music venue in a city-owned spot? I mean, come on!

Why don’t they put in an 80’s/90’s dance club, and…let’s see…call it Boppers??

I’m starting to believe New Haven is a mess.

posted by: AverageTaxpayer on August 23, 2018  7:26pm

The article doesn’t say, but I presume this space is still to be rented/given away at a ridiculous $6/ft? ($60,000/yr, or $5,000/month).

Fwiw, neighboring commercial rents are at $25-$40/ft.

Also, is this a good time to ask about the 3,000sf, College Street commercial space that was included in the Cooperative Arts High School. Some reason why that isn’t getting rented?

posted by: grammerpsycho on August 23, 2018  7:37pm

that’s not Steve Mednick that’s Jerry Garcia.

posted by: robn on August 23, 2018  7:46pm

College Street Music Hall is doing great.

posted by: omgreally1977 on August 23, 2018  8:16pm

Mostly likely College Street Music Hall will win this.  Yale has been trying to kill Toad’s for years and a new Toad’s size venue could finally get it done.  Sorry Shubert/Albertus/LW Yale wins.  But maybe you are part of this and just put in a proposal to make it look good.  Future 2019 Headline:  Legendary Music Venue Closes.

posted by: new havener on August 23, 2018  8:22pm

@robn…not saying they are not “doing great”, I just don’t see them bringing in top-flight shows like The Capitol, or even The Palace in Waterbury, of all places…they can do very I well, I’d guess, with “SuicideGirls: Blackheart Burlesque” or “Chromeo”, I’m just not seeing sellouts is all.

posted by: Kevin McCarthy on August 23, 2018  8:35pm

New Havener, I recognize few of the names on the College Street marquee; this may have something to do with me being 64. Your proposal for a reincarnation of Boppers suggests you are not that much younger. More seriously, the fact that College Street is putting in a bid to develop a second venue suggests that it is doing well financially.

Average Taxpayer, part of the space at Co-op High School is being rented to a commercial firm, although the space was vacant for several years.

Tom, going to AT’s first point, are the applications public? If so, could you provide a link?